Tata Motors offers festive benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh on ICE and EVs

Indian automaker Tata is offering festive benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh on its internal combustion engine-powered cars as well as its electric vehicles in August. The festive season’s onset with Onam has led the company to offer special offers throughout this month, including priority deliveries on bookings and financing solutions. Additionally, the company has recently introduced a few special edition SUVs, including the Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition, Tata Nexon Camo Edition and Tata Punch HBX Edition. Note: The discount offers might vary depending on region and inventory. Please visit your nearest showroom for more details

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts of up to ₹ 2.25 lakh on a few products from its portfolio including ICE and EVs.

Tata August 2026 Festive Benefits

The ICE products are being offered with a maximum discount of ₹77,500. The premium hatchback of Tata, the Altroz, is being offered with benefits of ₹54,500, while one of its best-selling products in Tata’s portfolio, the Nexon, is being offered with festive benefits of ₹72,500. The SUV Coupe, the Tata Curvv, is being offered with festive benefits of ₹77,500. Additionally, the Tata Harrier and Safari are being offered with a festive discount of ₹47,000.

The benefits might include cash discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage bonus, loyalty rewards and corporate benefits, among others.





Tata EV August 2026 Festive Benefit





The EV product portfolio of the Indian automaker is being offered with a maximum discount of ₹2.25 lakh. The sub-compact electric SUV offering, the Nexon EV, is being offered with discounts of up to ₹60,000. Moreover, the electric SUV coupe, the Tata Curvv EV, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000. Lastly, the Tata Harrier EV is being offered with the maximum discount of ₹2.5 lakh. The offer on the Tata Harrier EV includes a loyalty benefit of up to ₹1 lakh and free insurance.

The benefits might include cash discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage bonus, loyalty rewards and corporate benefits, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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