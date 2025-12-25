HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Want To Go Green? Top 5 Evs Launching In 2026

Want to go green? Top 5 EVs launching in 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2025, 16:02 pm
  • With 2026 around the corner, several major electric cars and SUVs are lined up for launch in India. From mass-market EVs to premium offerings, here are the top five electric vehicles to watch next year.

Upcoming EVs 2026
From affordable electric SUVs to premium flagship EVs, 2026 will be a big year for India’s EV market
Upcoming EVs 2026
From affordable electric SUVs to premium flagship EVs, 2026 will be a big year for India’s EV market
2026 is right around the corner, and so is a fresh volley of new EVs waiting to hit the market. The Indian electric passenger vehicle space has grown considerably in the recent past and shows no signs of slowing down, with a broad range of manufacturers looking to make their mark. From facelifts and much-awaited models to brand new launches, HT Auto brings you a comprehensive list of the top 5 EVs you should keep your eyes peeled for:

Tata Sierra EV:

Tata Sierra EV
The Sierra EV will be launched in the first quarter of 2026
Tata Sierra EV
The Sierra EV will be launched in the first quarter of 2026

Although the Sierra has just been revived for the modern age, Tata Motors’ plans for the nameplate are not yet over as it looks to launch a battery electric version of the SUV in Q1 2026. It is expected to come with 55 kWh and 65 kWh battery pack variants, enabling both rear and all-wheel drive versions. While official details are not yet available, the Sierra EV is expected to offer a single-charge range between 450 and 500 km. Prices are expected to hover in the range of 20 lakh to 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcases a clean, grille-less front design with Y-shaped LED DRLs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcases a clean, grille-less front design with Y-shaped LED DRLs

Maruti Suzuki will be entering the growing Indian passenger EV market with the launch of the e Vitara in January 2026, marking the beginning of the carmaker’s electric strategy. Underpinned by the HEARTECT-e architecture, it will be offered in 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, delivering a single-charge range between 344 and 543 km (ARAI). The e Vitara will also debut Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric 4WD system on the 61 kWh variants, featuring independent front and rear eAxles. These variants will offer a dedicated Trail Mode that employs selective braking and torque distribution to improve off-road performance.

VinFast Limo Green:

Vinfast Limo Green MPV
Vinfast is considering bringing its entire portfolio to India, starting with the Limo Green e-MPV
Vinfast Limo Green MPV
Vinfast is considering bringing its entire portfolio to India, starting with the Limo Green e-MPV

VinFast has confirmed its plans to explore a full-scale push into India’s EV space and is considering bringing over its entire global portfolio to our shores. Leading the push will be the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater electric MPV that will go up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It gets a 60.13 kWh battery pack powering a 150 kW motor to deliver 280 Nm of peak torque and a single-charge driving range of up to 450 km.

Also Read : VinFast may bring full product portfolio to India; three new EV launches confirmed

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift electric SUV has been introduced for global markets with a larger battery that promises more range.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift electric SUV has been introduced for global markets with a larger battery that promises more range.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift will be launched in India around June 2026 and it will come with a range of cosmetic changes as well as functional enhancements. It will put on tweaks to the front and rear fascias, potentially culminating in a revised bumper and front grille design. Coming to the inside, it will offer physical controls for the essential vehicle functions. While it comes in both RWD and AWD versions, the Indian market will most likely receive the larger 84 kWh battery pack that sends power rearwards. Expect its ex-showroom price to jump to the 50 lakh mark.

Tata Avinya:

Tata Avinya X
Tata Avinya X concept at Auto Expo 2025.
Tata Avinya X
Tata Avinya X concept at Auto Expo 2025.

Tata Motors is gearing up to enter the premium EV segment with the launch of its new sub-brand of Avinya EVs towards the latter half of 2026. While the Indian manufacturer has already showcased two concepts, a high-riding Avinya X electric SUV and a four-door coupe, it is expected to launch a five-door sportback version as the first model from the brand. While the exact details of this new EV are yet to be released, it is confirmed that it will be built on Tata’s new lightweight Gen 3 EV architecture, a dedicated skateboard platform that will support rapid charging speeds, a flat floor design, and long single-charge range driving.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2025, 16:02 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev upcoming evs Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai VinFast Avinya Sierra EV e vitara Vinfast Limo Green

