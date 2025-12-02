VinFast may bring full product portfolio to India

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast has confirmed that it is evaluating the launch of its full global product lineup in India, with three new models planned for introduction in 2026. In an official response to a query from Hindustan Times, the company said that one of these will be the seven-seat Limo Green MPV.

“VinFast is open to launching its full product lineup. We expect to introduce three new models in 2026, one of which will be the 7-seat Limo Green model," the statement said.

Beyond passenger vehicles, VinFast also acknowledged that it is studying entry into additional segments in India. “We are also considering introducing electric buses and two-wheelers in India next year. We are evaluating all segments and will announce our business plans at the right time."

Limo Green: Key Details

The Limo Green will challenge the Kia Carens Clavis EV, currently the only electric MPV in the segment. Dimensionally, the VinFast MPV sits in a larger bracket, measuring 4.7 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.7 metres in height, with a 2.8-metre wheelbase.

Power comes from a front-mounted 150 kW motor producing 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, most likely of NMC chemistry. VinFast claims a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge. DC fast charging support is rated at 80 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Limo Green will offer two driving modes and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Standard features include a six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated all-disc brakes, a four-speaker audio system, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and single-zone climate control.

Current India Lineup

VinFast recently began its India operations with the launch of the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs. Both models are positioned in the midsize SUV space and represent the brand’s first step into the Indian EV passenger car market. For now, VinFast has not shared details of the other models being considered, but its confirmation that the full global lineup is under evaluation suggests the brand is still fine-tuning which segments and which products make the most sense for its India rollout.

Three New EV Launches

Apart from confirming timelines for the three models due in 2026 and the potential entry into electric buses and two-wheelers, VinFast has not shared further details on pricing, localisation plans or dealership expansion. The company says more information on its business roadmap will be announced “at the right time."

