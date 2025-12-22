Tesla files patent to add Starlink antennas in its EVs

Tesla is gearing up to integrate its Starlink satellite communication hardware directly into its electric vehicles, according to a recently published patent that outlines changes to the car’s roof structure to support uninterrupted satellite connectivity.

Filed in the US, the patent is titled Vehicle Roof Assembly with Radio Frequency Transparent Material, and it details how the EV maker has reworked the conventional roof design to allow satellite signals to pass through with minimal interference. At present, most connected functions in Tesla cars, including OTA software updates, data collection for driver assistance systems and in-car streaming services, rely on cellular networks. This can become unreliable in remote areas or mountainous regions.

How does it work?

The patent details a redesigned roof structure that integrates the antenna within the car instead of having externally mounted hardware

The patent highlights how traditional materials such as metal components or conventional glass can weaken or block satellite signals. Tesla’s solution for this is to make use of polymer-based materials such as polycarbonate or acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, which hardly block radio frequencies.

According to the document, the redesigned roof structure has the antenna fitted directly within the car, enabling stable communication with external networks and satellites without the need for visible, externally mounted hardware. Cross-sectional illustrations in the patent show a multi-layered assembly that conceals the antenna while preserving structural strength and rigidity.

The patent does not explicitly reference Starlink, which is the low-orbit satellite internet service operated by SpaceX. However, the specifications and communication requirements described align closely with Starlink’s high-bandwidth, low-latency capabilities, fuelling speculations that the technology is being developed with Starlink integration.

The move builds on real-world use cases already seen among some Tesla owners, who have fitted external Starlink mini antennas to their vehicles for off-grid travel and camping. If implemented at the factory level, the patented solution could allow Tesla cars to seamlessly switch between cellular networks and satellite communication, ensuring consistent connectivity even in areas with limited mobile network coverage.

