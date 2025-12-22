HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tesla Files Patent To Add Starlink Antennas In Its Evs

Tesla files patent to add Starlink antennas in its EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2025, 14:26 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • A new Tesla patent suggests the carmaker is preparing for satellite-backed connectivity beyond traditional mobile networks.

Tesla Model Y Germany Gigafactory
A Tesla patent filing suggests future EVs could integrate satellite communication hardware (via REUTERS)
Tesla Model Y Germany Gigafactory
A Tesla patent filing suggests future EVs could integrate satellite communication hardware
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tesla is gearing up to integrate its Starlink satellite communication hardware directly into its electric vehicles, according to a recently published patent that outlines changes to the car’s roof structure to support uninterrupted satellite connectivity.

Filed in the US, the patent is titled Vehicle Roof Assembly with Radio Frequency Transparent Material, and it details how the EV maker has reworked the conventional roof design to allow satellite signals to pass through with minimal interference. At present, most connected functions in Tesla cars, including OTA software updates, data collection for driver assistance systems and in-car streaming services, rely on cellular networks. This can become unreliable in remote areas or mountainous regions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF9
BatteryCapacity Icon123 kwh Range Icon531 km
₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

How does it work?

Tesla Starlink
The patent details a redesigned roof structure that integrates the antenna within the car instead of having externally mounted hardware
Tesla Starlink
The patent details a redesigned roof structure that integrates the antenna within the car instead of having externally mounted hardware

The patent highlights how traditional materials such as metal components or conventional glass can weaken or block satellite signals. Tesla’s solution for this is to make use of polymer-based materials such as polycarbonate or acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, which hardly block radio frequencies.

According to the document, the redesigned roof structure has the antenna fitted directly within the car, enabling stable communication with external networks and satellites without the need for visible, externally mounted hardware. Cross-sectional illustrations in the patent show a multi-layered assembly that conceals the antenna while preserving structural strength and rigidity.

The patent does not explicitly reference Starlink, which is the low-orbit satellite internet service operated by SpaceX. However, the specifications and communication requirements described align closely with Starlink’s high-bandwidth, low-latency capabilities, fuelling speculations that the technology is being developed with Starlink integration.

The move builds on real-world use cases already seen among some Tesla owners, who have fitted external Starlink mini antennas to their vehicles for off-grid travel and camping. If implemented at the factory level, the patented solution could allow Tesla cars to seamlessly switch between cellular networks and satellite communication, ensuring consistent connectivity even in areas with limited mobile network coverage.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2025, 14:26 pm IST
TAGS: tesla tesla cars electric vehicles ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.