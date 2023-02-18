Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon to soon get Red Dark Edition: Teaser released

For a lot of manufacturers, special editions do not work out. However, that is not true for Tata Motors, all of their special editions are selling well and people are ready to pay a bit extra for these special paint schemes. The main reason behind this is that the manufacturer has made enough changes to ensure that the special edition is recognizable and stands out against the rest of the line-up.

The brand showcased the new Dark Edition of the Harrier and Safari at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, it seems like the brand will soon be launching a new edition soon in the Indian market. Tata Motors has released a new teaser that showcases the silhouette of three SUVs with #DARK in red colour. So, the Red Dark Edition will be launched soon. What was not expected is that Tata Motors will also be launching the Red Dark Edition of the Nexon compact SUV.

The Red Dark Edition will be sold on the new Safari and the Harrier. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the 2023 versions. There will be no cosmetic changes to SUVs. However, the Red Dark Edition will now come with red accents on the exterior as well as the interior.

Tata Motors will now equip the Harrier and Safari with a new larger touchscreen infotainment system that runs on a new user interface with different segments. It supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice commands and is connected to the JBL sound system. There is also a new TFT screen that replaces the previous instrument cluster.

However, the biggest change is the ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. The Harrier and Safari will now come with Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. There is also Door Open Alert and the Electronic Stability Program has also been updated. So, the SUV is equipped with features such as Panic Brake Alert, Driver Doze off Alert and After Impact Braking.

