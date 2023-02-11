HT Auto
Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars

Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars

Tata Motors has announced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles which are now RDE and E20 compliant. This has been done before the deadline of April 1, set by the government. Tata Motors has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of Petrol, Diesel and CNG as well. Tata says that the engines should now feel more responsive and return better fuel efficiency. The brand now has increased its standard warranty from 2 years/75,000 km to 3 years/1 lakh km.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM
Tata has updated the whole line-up of vehicles with BS6 Stage II compliant engines.
Tata Punch and Altroz

The Altroz and Punch's engine has been improved for better low-end and smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also get Idle Stop Start as standard across all their variants. This will translate into better on-road mileage.

Tata Tiago and Tigor

Apart from the engines, Tata Motors has added a- tyre pressure monitoring system to the Tiago and the Tigor. Tata claims the vehicles will now have a quieter cabin experience with lower NVH levels.

Also Read : Tata Tiago EV prices increased after introductory offer ends. Check new prices

Diesel engines

The diesel engine on the Nexon and Altroz have been upgraded. Tata has not revealed the exact information. However, Tata says that Nexon's diesel engine has now been retuned to deliver better performance.

Commenting on the enriched ownership experience, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience. In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly - a hassle-free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction."

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon Altroz Punch Tiago Tigor Harrier Safari
