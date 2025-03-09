Tata Altroz facelift in pipeline, likely to launch later in 2025. What to expect

Tata Motors is currently performing road tests for the facelifted version of the Altroz premium hatchback. The Tata Altroz is one of the few premium hatchbacks in the Indian market. It competes with rivals like the Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Toyota Glanza , and the Maruti Suzuki Swift as well.

The homegrown auto giant launched the Altroz in the Indian market five years back. Since then, the premium hatchback has not received any significant update. Now, the automaker is working on a much-awaited update for the car. Tata Motors has not revealed anything about the launch timeline of the facelifted Altroz. However, expect it to come to the market sometime around the festive season this year. It is to be seen how the car manufacturer prices the Altroz against its rivals.

Tata Altroz hatchback: Key expectations

The Tata Altroz facelift will come with a subtle yet significantly updated design language. It will come with a revamped front profile, including a revised bumper, tweaked headlamps and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Expect the side profile of the Altroz facelift to remain the same as the current model. The rear profile of the Altroz is also expected to receive an updated taillight.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Altroz facelift is expected to get a host of updates. It would come with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is available in other Tata cars. Alto, expect it to get a new upholstery. However, the basic design philosophy inside the cabin is expected to remain the same as the current model. The current Altroz gets features like ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless mobile projection, rear AC vents, and iRA connected car technology.

On the powertrain front, the Tata Altroz facelift is expected to retain the same engine and transmission options as the current model. In that case, the facelifted version of Altroz will come with cosmetic updates only.

