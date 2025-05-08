Skoda Kylaq vs rivals: Here's how much it costs compared to rivals with revised pricing

Skoda Auto India has launched the Kylaq SUVa as its first foray into the sub-compact segment in November 2024. While the prices for the Kylaq started at ₹7.89 lakh and went up to ₹14.40 lakh, the Czech carmaker has recently made revisions to the sub compact SUV’s price list. With the price revision, the Kylaq has gotten expensive as well as more affordable at the same time.

The most affordable model in the Skoda India lineup, the Kylaq had a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh. However with the price revision, the range now starts at ₹ 8.25 lakh.

The most affordable model in the Skoda India lineup, the Kylaq had a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh. However with the price revision, the range now starts at ₹8.25 lakh. This makes the entry level Kylaq pricier by almost ₹35,000 as compared to before. The Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. The segment also has popular SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, the most affordable of the lot. Here’s how the Kylaq with its price revision compares against the rivals.

Skoda Kylaq vs Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Syros and XUV 3XO: Price comparison

The Skoda Kylaq Classic, which is the base variant of the Skoda SUV is now priced at ₹8.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the entry level variant for automatic transmission, which is the Signature, now gets a price tag of ₹10.95 lakh, up from the previous ₹10.59 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. While the Signature trim with the manual transmission is now priced at ₹9.85 lakh.

Interestingly, the top two trim levels - Signature Plus and Prestige got a price reduction of almost ₹40,000. The Signature Plus with the manual transmission and the Prestige trim level with the manual transmission is now priced at ₹11.25 lakh and ₹12.89 lakh ,respectively. Earlier, these variants were priced at ₹11.40 lakh and 13.35 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the automatic transmission of the variants are now priced at ₹12.35 lakh and ₹13.99 lakh, respectively, down from ₹12.40 and ₹14.40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

With the price revision, the Kylaq now becomes one of the most expensive sub compact SUVs at the starting point from the one of the most affordable sub compact SUVs. The Kylaq’s base price is now lower than only the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Syros.

Meanwhile, at the top end, it becomes one of the most affordable sub compact SUVs, only costlier than the Hyundai Venue, which tops out at ₹13.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that enables wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These advanced features are reserved for the higher trim levels, while the base models are fitted with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle includes six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be tailored with either single or dual-tone color options, depending on the chosen variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims offer a range of fabric upholstery, while the premium Prestige trim is equipped with leatherette seating.

The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.

