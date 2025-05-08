Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kylaq Vs Rivals: Here's How The Czech Suv Stacks Up Against Others With Revised Pricing

Skoda Kylaq vs rivals: Here's how much it costs compared to rivals with revised pricing

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 May 2025, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
The most affordable model in the Skoda India lineup, the Kylaq had a starting price of 7.89 lakh. However with the price revision, the range now starts at 8.25 lakh.
Skoda Kylaq recently saw a price revision where the base variants of the SUV saw a price hike, while the top end variants saw a price reduction

Skoda Auto India has launched the Kylaq SUVa as its first foray into the sub-compact segment in November 2024. While the prices for the Kylaq started at 7.89 lakh and went up to 14.40 lakh, the Czech carmaker has recently made revisions to the sub compact SUV’s price list. With the price revision, the Kylaq has gotten expensive as well as more affordable at the same time.

The most affordable model in the Skoda India lineup, the Kylaq had a starting price of 7.89 lakh. However with the price revision, the range now starts at 8.25 lakh. This makes the entry level Kylaq pricier by almost 35,000 as compared to before. The Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. The segment also has popular SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, the most affordable of the lot. Here’s how the Kylaq with its price revision compares against the rivals.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq gets costlier yet affordable at the same time. Check latest price revision

Skoda Kylaq vs Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Syros and XUV 3XO: Price comparison

The Skoda Kylaq Classic, which is the base variant of the Skoda SUV is now priced at 8.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the entry level variant for automatic transmission, which is the Signature, now gets a price tag of 10.95 lakh, up from the previous 10.59 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. While the Signature trim with the manual transmission is now priced at 9.85 lakh.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.25 - 13.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.34 - 18.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 - 19.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.56 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Interestingly, the top two trim levels - Signature Plus and Prestige got a price reduction of almost 40,000. The Signature Plus with the manual transmission and the Prestige trim level with the manual transmission is now priced at 11.25 lakh and 12.89 lakh ,respectively. Earlier, these variants were priced at 11.40 lakh and 13.35 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the automatic transmission of the variants are now priced at 12.35 lakh and 13.99 lakh, respectively, down from 12.40 and 14.40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

With the price revision, the Kylaq now becomes one of the most expensive sub compact SUVs at the starting point from the one of the most affordable sub compact SUVs. The Kylaq’s base price is now lower than only the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Syros.

Meanwhile, at the top end, it becomes one of the most affordable sub compact SUVs, only costlier than the Hyundai Venue, which tops out at 13.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that enables wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These advanced features are reserved for the higher trim levels, while the base models are fitted with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle includes six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be tailored with either single or dual-tone color options, depending on the chosen variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims offer a range of fabric upholstery, while the premium Prestige trim is equipped with leatherette seating.

The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 16:00 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS