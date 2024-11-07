Can Skoda Kylaq outshine sub-compact SUV rivals? Top 5 highlights to know
- Skoda has made foray into the sub-compact SUV segment for the first time with the Kylaq launched at ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Auto India has entered the highly competitive sub compact SUV segment with the Kylaq. Including the Skoda Kylaq, there are nine products in the segment. The Kylaq is the Czech auto giant's first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India. To make a mark in the segment, Skoda has packaged the Kylaq well while also keeping the pricing aggressive.
The Skoda Kylaq is based on the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia along with Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to challenge the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. Here are the key highlights of the sub compact SUV from Skoda.
The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable products in its segment. While the full price list of the Kylaq has not been revealed yet, Skoda has confirmed the trim levels for the product. Keeping in line with the company’s new variants strategy, the Kylaq will be available in four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature plus and Prestige
The new Kylaq debuts Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. The automaker's signature butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. Some other design elements include LED headlamps, LED DRL, sharp Bohemian Crystal influenced cuts and creases, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails etc.
Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.
The Skoda Kylaq features six-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats.Other notable features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and an electric sunroof. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, displaying vital information such as speed, tire pressure warnings and cruise control settings.
Also check these Cars
The Skoda Kylaq gets 25 active and passive safety features across all variants, and these include six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.