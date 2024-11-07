Can Skoda Kylaq outshine sub-compact SUV rivals? Top 5 highlights to know

Skoda Auto India has entered the highly competitive sub compact SUV segment with the Kylaq. Including the Skoda Kylaq, there are nine products in the segment. The Kylaq is the Czech auto giant's first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India. To make a mark in the segment, Skoda has packaged the Kylaq well while also keeping the pricing aggressive.

The Skoda Kylaq is based on the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia along with Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to challenge the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. Here are the key highlights of the sub compact SUV from Skoda.