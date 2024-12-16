Is Skoda Kylaq the best sub compact SUV on offer? Pros and cons explained

In fact, the Skoda Kylaq is one of the most affordable options in the sub compact SUV segment with a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes ₹10,000 pricier than the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the most affordable option in the category (excluding Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger). While the Skoda Kylaq is on the affordable side, should you really be interested in the product? Here are a few positives and negatives of the Skoda Kylaq.

Skoda Auto India entered the densely populated sub compact SUV segment with the Kylaq. The Skoda Kylaq is the first SUV from the carmaker in the sub 4 metre category. Interestingly, unlike the previous Skoda models, which generally tend to be on the higher side when it comes to price, the Kylaq is on the affordable side.

1 Skoda Kylaq: Price competitive The most prominent attraction of the Skoda Kylaq is its price. While it starts at ₹7.89 lakh, making it the second most affordable option in its category, the top end Prestige costs ₹14.40 lakh, which is also quite affordable when compared to other models in the segment. To give a perspective, the Mahindra XUV 3Xo tops out at ₹15.49 lakh, while the Tata Nexon range tops out at ₹15.50 lakh.

2 Skoda Kylaq: Well packaged Despite the affordable price range, Skoda has filled the Kylaq with necessary features. The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While these features are only available with the top two trim levels, the mid spec Signature variant gets a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument panel, while the base Classic variant gets analogue instrument cluster and no infotainment system. The Kylaq Prestige also features six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation. Interestingly, each of the variants get unique cabin upholstery in either single or dual tone. Fabric upholstery is a standard fit for the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ models. The Prestige is all-leatherette-upholstery along with an electric sunroof.

3 Skoda Kylaq: Modern design The Skoda Kylaq is termed as mini Kushaq and there is a good reason to it. Just like the Skoda Kushaq, which competes in the compact SUV segment, the Kylaq too is well proportioned. Unlike other models in the sub compact SUV segment, the Skoda Kylaq does not look abruptly chopped off at the rear. The Skoda Kylaq becomes the first vehicle in India by the Czech carmaker to feature its latest Modern-Solid design language. The Kylaq sports split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The automaker's signature butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. Some other design elements include LED headlamps, LED DRL, sharp Bohemian Crystal influenced cuts and creases, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails etc.

4 Skoda Kylaq: Lack of engine options One of the key drawbacks of the Skoda Kylaq is the lack of engine options. The Kylaq gets powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well. However, other models in the segment like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO get a plethora of engine options to choose from. The Tata Nexon for example gets a petrol powertrain along with a CNG and a diesel engine option as well. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets two different petrol engines on offer along with a diesel mill.

5 Skoda Kylaq: Rear seats The Skoda Kylaq has a spacious cabin, but the rear seat is as comfortable as some other rivals in the segment. The Kylaq is best suited for two adults at the rear, as the middle seat feels tight and doesn't have enough space. A flat rear bench and a noticeable central tunnel make it difficult for taller passengers sitting in the middle. Though it can accommodate three passengers at the back, two adults will find it much more comfortable during longer drives.

