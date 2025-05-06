Skoda Kylaq gets costlier yet affordable at the same time. Check latest price revision

The Skoda Kylaq , which was launched in November 2024, has seen a price revision. Interestingly, while the prices of the base variant and the second to base variant have increased, the prices for the top trim levels have been reduced.

The most affordable model in the Skoda India lineup, the Kylaq had a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh. However with the price revision, the range now starts at ₹8.25 lakh. This makes the entry level Kylaq pricier by almost ₹35,000 as compared to before. Meanwhile, the entry level variant for automatic transmission, which is the Signature, now gets a price tag of ₹10.95 lakh, up from the previous ₹10.59 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Kylaq variants Manual (in Rs) Manual New Prices (in Rs Automatic (in Rs) Automatic New Prices (in RS) Classic 7,89,00 8,25,000 - Signature 9,59,000 9,85,000 10,59,000 10,95,000 Signature+ 11,40,000 11,25,000 12,40,000 12,35,000 Prestige 13,35,000 12,89,000 14,40,000 13,99,000

Interestingly, the top two trim levels - Signature Plus and Prestige got a price reduction of almost ₹40,000. The Signature Plus with the manual transmission and the Prestige trim level with the manual transmission is now priced at ₹11.25 lakh and ₹12.89 lakh ,respectively. Earlier, these variants were priced at ₹11.40 lakh and 13.35 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the automatic transmission of the variants are now priced at ₹12.35 lakh and ₹13.99 lakh, respectively, down from ₹12.40 and ₹14.40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq: Specs

Skoda Kylaq is offered with just one engine option. It is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is also utilized in other vehicles from the India 2.0 project, such as the Skoda Kushaq. However, in contrast to the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq does not come with the option of a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre TSI is tuned to produce 114 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 178 Nm. As standard, it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but there is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that enables wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These advanced features are reserved for the higher trim levels, while the base models are fitted with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle includes six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be tailored with either single or dual-tone color options, depending on the chosen variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims offer a range of fabric upholstery, while the premium Prestige trim is equipped with leatherette seating.

The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.

