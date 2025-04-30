Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Skoda Kylaq, Slava, Kushaq recalled for faulty rear seatbelts

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has recalled its made-in-India cars comprising the Skoda Kylaq , Slavia , and Kushaq , as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, for faulty rear seatbelts. According to the details filed with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the manufacturer said that the recall pertains to an issue with the rear seatbelts on each of the cars.

Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus Recalled

The recall affects 25,722 Skoda vehicles that were manufactured between May 24, 2024, and April 1, 2025. Meanwhile, 21,513 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus have been affected by the recall, which were manufactured during the same period. All cars are produced at the company’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, for domestic and export markets.

The rear seatbelt buckle latch plate may break in the event of a frontal collision on the affected cars, posing a threat to the occupants (Skoda )

Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq & Slavia Recalled

As per the details shared by Skoda Auto India with SIAM, the affected units of the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq have a faulty rear seatbelt buckle latch plate, which may break in the event of a frontal collision. Additionally, the webbing of the rear centre seatbelt assembly, along with the buckle of the rear right seatbelt, may fail. This may pose a safety risk to occupants in the rear seats. The issue was identified during an ongoing quality inspection, the company revealed.

In a statement on the recall, SAVWIPL said, “As a part of the Group's commitment to customers, to maintain the highest standard of Safety and Quality, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India is conducting a recall of the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Kylaq and Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun models (manufactured between 24th May 2024 to 1st April 2025), to address a potential seat belt concern. Our authorized service centers are proactively reaching out to the customers to ensure swift and seamless resolution.''

Skoda-Volkswagen has not confirmed if there were any casualties as a result of the faulty rear seatbelts. The company is reaching out to customers of the affected vehicles and replace the necessary parts, free of charge. Alternatively, customers may get in touch with their service centre to check if their vehicle is a part of the recall. Customers can also check using the recall page on Skoda and VW’s Indian websites using their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). We expect Skoda Auto and Volkswagen India to make an official announcement soon.

Made-in-India Skoda-Volkswagen Cars

The Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and Kushaq, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, are powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual and torque converter. Barring the Kylaq, all other offerings also get the 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic. The Kylaq is the most recent launch on this list, with deliveries commencing as recently as January 2025.

