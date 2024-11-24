Skoda Kylaq vs Kia Sonet: Five features the newcomer sub-compact SUV misses out

Here is a quick look at five features that the Kia Sonet gets over its rival Skoda Kylaq.

1 360-degree camera The Kia Sonet has a 360-degree surround-view camera system. The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, comes only equipped with a reverse parking camera. The Kia Sonet also has a blind spot view monitor on its instrument cluster, which works with the help of the cameras mounted on ORVMs. It provides a clear view of the blind spots when switching on the indicators. This feature is particularly helpful during overtaking. However, the Skoda Kylaq doesn't come equipped with this feature, which is a thumbs down for the SUV when compared with the Kia Sonet.

2 Front parking sensors While rear parking sensors are a common feature in most modern cars, front parking sensors too are finding an increasing penetration in a wide range of cars, even in the mass-market segment. The front parking sensors become highly useful while parking in tight spaces or navigating through bumper-to-bumper traffic, ensuring the driver has a better judgement. The Kia Sonet comes equipped with front parking sensors, while the Skoda Kylaq gets only rear parking sensors.

3 Dedicated air purifier The Kia Sonet comes equipped with a dedicated air purifier, which shows the air quality index (AQI) through a digital display. This air purifier helps maintain the air quality inside the cabin of the Kia Sonet, while also offering protection against airborne viruses and bacteria. The Skoda Kylaq too comes equipped with an Air Care function, which is integrated into the SUV's climate control system. This system too performs a similar function. However, the Kia Sonet's air purifier system works better offering real-time air quality information.

4 ADAS Kia Sonet gets Level 1 ADAS, which is a major feature in comparison to Skoda Kylaq. The ADAS onboard Sonet includes forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver attention warning. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq SUV completely misses out on this advanced technology-aided feature.

5 Infotainment and instrument display The Kia Sonet gets dual 10.25-inch displays, for the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital driver's display. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an eight-inch instrument cluster. While Kia Sonet's touchscreen infotainment system is slightly larger, its bigger instrument cluster provides better readability while driving.

