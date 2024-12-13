New Skoda Kylaq is receiving 1,000 bookings everyday

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2024

The Skoda Kylaq has garnered over 10,000 bookings in 10 days since the order books were opened 

Bookings for the subcompact SUV commenced on December 2. Prices start at 7.89 lakh, going up to 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

The new Kylaq is Skoda’s most accessible SUV yet and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025, onwards

Skoda is foraying into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and more

 Check product page

The Kylaq arrives with only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 113 bhp and 178 Nm paired with manual and automatic transmissions

The new Kylaq gets the ‘Modern Solid’ design language bringing a different look, the cabin sports several familiar bits with the Kushaq 

The feature list includes 6-way electric seats with ventilation, a multi-function steering wheel, an electric sunroof, cruise control, leatherette upholstery and more

Skoda says the new Kylaq has been tested for more than 800,000 km and comes with 25 active and passive safety features 

Prices for the Kylaq will increase once the introductory period ends which should raise prices marginally
Want to know more about the Skoda Kylaq?
Click Here