New Skoda Kylaq is receiving 1,000 bookings everyday

The Skoda Kylaq has garnered over 10,000 bookings in 10 days since the order books were opened
Bookings for the subcompact SUV commenced on December 2. Prices start at ₹7.89 lakh, going up to ₹14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
The new Kylaq is Skoda’s most accessible SUV yet and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025, onwards
Skoda is foraying into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and more
The Kylaq arrives with only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 113 bhp and 178 Nm paired with manual and automatic transmissions
The new Kylaq gets the ‘Modern Solid’ design language bringing a different look, the cabin sports several familiar bits with the Kushaq
The feature list includes 6-way electric seats with ventilation, a multi-function steering wheel, an electric sunroof, cruise control, leatherette upholstery and more
Skoda says the new Kylaq has been tested for more than 800,000 km and comes with 25 active and passive safety features
Prices for the Kylaq will increase once the introductory period ends which should raise prices marginally