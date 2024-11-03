Skoda Kylaq to debut next week. Key expectations from this new sub-compact SUV

Skoda Kylaq will be introduced on November 6 and is likely to be available next year. The SUV is being built on the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia , and both of these models have received five-star safety ratings from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The Kylaq is now the second model created for the Indian market, and it will compete in the sub-four-metre niche with the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza . For those looking to get their hands on the new Skoda Kylaq SUV, we have compiled a list of five highlights that we expect to see next week:

1 Skoda Kylaq: Exterior design While the next Skoda Kylaq has only been shown in a brilliant green camouflage, we can still see some elements. The automobile receives LED treatment all around, with projector headlamps mounted behind slender DRL modules. The rear taillights have an inverted L-shaped LED signature, while the ORVMs have LED indicators. The Kylaq will be available with roof rails, and Skoda will offer both 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels.

2 Skoda Kylaq: Performance The Kylaq will be driven by the tried-and-tested 1.0 TSI engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine can produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.

3 Skoda Kylaq: Underpinnings Skoda released the MQB-A0-IN platform in 2021, which was specifically designed for the Indian market and has proven to be a huge success for the brand. The Kushaq was the first car to be produced on this platform, followed by the Slavia in 2022. The German automaker is now preparing to launch the Kylaq, the third vehicle on this platform.

4 Skoda Kylaq: Interior and tech suite The Kylaq is supposed to include the most advanced features available in the sub-four-meter category. These amenities include a big touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Skoda is anticipated to provide automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Front-row passengers may expect six-way adjustable and ventilated seats, while the driver has an individual digital instrument cluster.

5 Skoda Kylaq: Safety feature Skoda has announced that the next Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety measures, including six airbags, traction control, and a stability control programme. Anti-lock brakes with EBD will also be available, and the vehicle will have brake disc wiping, roll-over prevention, motor slip regulation, and an electronic differential lock. Multi-collision braking and ISOFIX mounts will be offered as well. The Skoda Kylaq is based on the same chassis as the Kushaq and Slavia, both of which received five stars for safety. This means that the sub-four-metre SUV will be comparable to its larger counterparts.

