Thinking of buying the Skoda Kylaq? Here's when bookings and deliveries begin

Skoda has finally unveiled the much-awaited Kylaq. It is a new compact SUV that is the most affordable Skoda that one can buy in the Indian market. Skoda Kylaq has a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh ex-showroom while the rest of the prices will be unveiled at a later stage. The bookings of the Kylaq will begin on December 2 and deliveries will begin on 27 January.

Skoda Kylaq will be offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter auto

What are the engine options of Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda will offer the Kylaq only with one engine option. It is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of max power and 178 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What are the variants of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige.

What are the colour options of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq will be offered in five colours - Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Candy White.

What are the wheel sizes of the Skoda Kylaq?

Depending on the variant - the Kylaq will be offered in two wheel sizes - 16-inch and 17-inch. There will be 16-inch alloy wheels for the mid-spec variants, 16-inch steel wheels for the lower variant and the top-end variant will get 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The Skoda Kylaq gets 25 active and passive safety features across all variants, and these include six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

What are the features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The Skoda Kylaq features six-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats.Other notable features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and an electric sunroof. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, displaying vital information such as speed, tyre pressure warnings and cruise control settings.

What are the rivals of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

What are the dimensions of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq has a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,783 mm and a wheelbase of 2566 mm. It stands 1,619 mm tall.

What is the boot space of the Skoda Kylaq?

The boot space of the Skoda Kylaq is rated for 446 litres.

