Skoda goes aggressive with Kylaq pricing. Here's how it compares against rivals

Skoda Auto has launched the Kylaq SUV at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as the Czech auto giant made its first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India. The Kylaq, based on the carmaker's popular Kushaq SUV, is aimed to disrupt the segment which has witnessed immense rivalry among Indian and foreign carmakers. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue among others. Here is how aggressively Skoda has priced its latest made-in-India SUV against its rivals to take the fight to the best in the segment.

Skoda has announced the price of the entry-level variant of the Kylaw SUV at an event held in Mumbai today. However, the carmaker has reserved details about all the variants and their pricing for now. Even at its starting price point, the Kylaq has already put its first foot forward to challenge some of its rivals. The fill price list of the SUV is expected to be revealed closer to the booking window which opens from December 2. The delivery of the SUV will start from January 27 next year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq SUV, rival to Brezza, Nexon, launches in India. Check price, features, specs and other details

Skoda Kylaq is one of India's most affordable sub-compact SUVs

Skoda Kylaq is now officially the second-most affordable SUV in the segment after Mahindra XUV 3XO. The Kylaq, priced from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), is just around ₹10,000 more expensive than its Mahindra rival SUV. Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are the two other rivals who come closest to Kyla';s pricing. While the Venue is around ₹4,000 more expensive than Kylaq, the entry-level variant of the Kia SUV costs ₹10,000 more.

Brezza and Nexon, two of the biggest rivals to Skoda Kylaq, are more expensive than the latest Skoda model. Brezza is the most expensive SUV in the segment with prices starting from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon SUV prices also start from ₹8.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Most affordable sub-compact SUVs Starting price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV 3XO 7.79 lakh Skoda Kylaq 7.90 lakh Hyundai Venue 7.94 lakh Kia Sonet 7.99 lakh Tata Nexon 8.00 lakh Maruti Suzuki Brezza 8.34 lakh

Also Read : Kia Clavis SUV officially teased ahead of launch. Check details

While pricing is one of the factors to be successful in this fiercely competitive segment, after-sales servicing and network hold key to success as well. Skoda has announced that it will increase its touchpoints across India to 350 from the existing 260 touchpoints soon. Skoda will still have to compete with the robust network of the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motor s and Mahindra as well as the Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia to make Kylaq a success story.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: