Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV for India launched, prices start at 7.89 lakh

Skoda Auto India has revealed the new Kylaq subcompact SUV. The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's latest made-in-India offering and the automaker has revealed the starting price of the SUV at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kylaq is built on the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia but restricted to the sub-4-metre mark.

The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's smallest SUV yet and will take on offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the like. The new Kylaq debuts Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration.

Skoda Kylaq: Key highlights

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the Kushaq and Slavia. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic sending power to the front wheels. The small SUV will also get 17-inch alloy wheels on the top trims, while the LED DRLs and headlamps will be standard across the range.

The Kylaq brings a spacious interior that is fitted with six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row. The cabin can be configured in either a single or a dual-tone theme. Select variants will be offered with an electric sunroof and Skoda is additionally giving the option for cruise control and leatherette seats. The Kylaq's boot size stands at 446 litres, and this can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The cabin further features a central 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display that allows for wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver individually receives an eight-inch Digital Cockpit that provides information regarding speed, tyre pressure warnings, and cruise control.

Skoda says that the new Kylaq has been tested across more than 800,000 kilometres of Indian terrain, proudly stating that it is equivalent to the distance between Earth and the moon. What this means for Indian customers is that the carmaker has gone the extra mile to design this sub-compact SUV specifically for our driving conditions. It brings 25 active and passive safety features across all variants, and these include six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

Bookings for the new Kylaq will begin on December 2 while the full price list will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 on January 17. Deliveries will begin on January 27.

Why is the Skoda Kylaq important?

With the launch of the Skoda Kylaq, the carmaker will be able to return to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market after a gap of nearly 10 years. The Kylaq will also enable Skoda to dip into the lower-tier markets across India, within which the carmaker has had limited influence till now.

