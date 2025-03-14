Skoda Auto Volkswagen rolls out 500,000th engine from India plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, has achieved a new milestone with the automaker producing its 500,000th engine in the country. The automaker rolled out half a million engines from its Chakan plant in Maharashtra, which has served as the production hub for the brand’s India models over the years.

Volkswagen Group rolls out 5 lakh engines from Chakan plant

Announcing the landmark milestone, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said that the “achievement reflects our commitment to localisation, innovation, and global excellence, strengthening India’s role as a key manufacturing and export hub for the Volkswagen Group."

Volkswagen produces the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine in India that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque

Volkswagen Group’s Chakan plant began operations in 2009 and has produced multiple models over the years, including the Volkswagen Vento, Polo, and Ameo, as well as the Skoda Fabia and Rapid. Under the VW India 2.0 strategy, the more recent models, including the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, and the new Kylaq, are all produced at this facility.

The powertrains powering these cars are also built at the same plant. Notably, the Chakan plant produces vehicles and engines not just for the domestic market but also for global markets. The facility acts as a global production hub for several models.

VW engines for India

The VW Group primarily produces the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine at the facility. The motor produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter. Select models also get the 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor tuned for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG. The latter is imported in India.

More recently, SAVWIPL received the certification for its 1.0-litre TSI engine for E20 compliance, which means it can run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel. The E20-compliant engines have first made it on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and will be gradually rolled out to other VW Group cars produced at the Chakan plant.

