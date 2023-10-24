Queen Elizabeth II's 2004 Land Rover is up for auction; gets unique features

A third-generation Land Rover Range Rover with a royal past is up for grabs. The live auction will take place on November 11, at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale 2023 in England. The vehicle was created by the company's Special Vehicle Operations designed for the late Queen, who would also be seen driving the car on her own.

The special Range Rover has many unique features that is not found on standard version of the model. Painted in Epsom Green, the vehicle features a Sand Hide interior that the Queen protected with front and rear seat covers. Its rear doors each have two window switches so that one person in the back can operate both without leaning over to the other side. It also has grab handles for the rear-seat passengers along with the side steps, making the entry and exit seamless.

Additionally, the Range Rover gets a dog guard separating the passenger compartment and cargo hold with a cage. It also has a modified front grille with covert lights and mudguards to keep the ride clean.

The royal car has nearly 110,000 miles on the odometer. It was first registered in 2004 in the UK and it underwent its first service in April 2005. It was recently serviced in July. It sources power from the 4.4-liter engine residing under the hood which churned out 282 horsepower when it was new almost 20 years ago. The SUV wears the same number plate – BN04 EPU.

The royal vehicle is in good condition and comes with confirmed Royal ownership. For whoever drives it home, it will surely stand out from the crowd.

The Queen, also the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died last year in September. She was fond of driving and was often seen behind the wheels of the Range Rover. In 2021, she was seen piloting a green Jaguar wagon around Windsor Castle.

