Porsche Taycan RWD price revealed on manufacturer's website, costs 1.67 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2025, 13:00 PM
  • Porsche India has priced the facelifted Taycan RWD at 1.67 crore.
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan facelift comes with subtle design refinements and enhanced efficiency over the pre-facelift electric car.
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan facelift comes with subtle design refinements and enhanced efficiency over the pre-facelift electric car.

Porsche India has revealed the pricing for the facelifted Taycan RWD on its website for the first time. The manufacturer has quoted the price of the Taycan to be 1.67 crore (ex-showroom). The Porsche Taycan was launched in the Indian markets earlier in January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. However, the German car maker had only announced pricing for the 4S and the Turbo variants at the event.

The Porsche Taycan facelift debuted last year and came with very subtle changes in its visual appearance contributing to a different front fascia. The German performance car manufacturer under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG also made some mechanical changes to improve the efficiency of the Taycan with new motors and battery packs.

Porsche Taycan facelift: Design

The Porsche Taycan facelift gets some subtle changes, which result in a different-looking front profile, while the rest of the design remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model. The Taycan facelift now gets HD-Matrix LED headlamps with detailed optics, while the front bumper has received subtle changes including revised air vents. Changes to the rear profile are similar with a reworked bumper and new design taillights. The Taycan facelift also gets new optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Also Read : Porsche Panamera, Cayenne will have combustion engines far into the 2030s

Porsche Taycan facelift: Interior and features

The cabin of the Porsche EV remains feature-packed as ever on the Taycan facelift but key changes include an updated fully digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with software updates and a third screen for the front passenger. The automaker is also offering leather-free seat upholstery options in the updated version of the Porsche Taycan.

Also Read : Is Porsche hinting towards a 911 GT2 RS launch? Here's all you need to know about it

Porsche Taycan facelift: Powertrain and specifications

The update has made all the iterations of the Porsche Taycan more powerful than before, owing to lighter electric motors and revised internals. Besides that, they also received a new battery pack with a revised cell chemistry. The electric powertrain of the Porsche Taycan facelift promises a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. The 4S variant of Taycan churns out 510 bhp peak power, while the Turbo variant comes kicking out 697 bhp maximum power.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2025, 13:00 PM IST

