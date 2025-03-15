Is Porsche hinting towards a 911 GT2 RS launch? Here's all you need to know about it

Porsche has once again set the automotive world abuzz with speculation surrounding the next-generation 911 GT2 RS. As part of its recent annual conference, the German automaker confirmed that an additional flagship model for the 911 range is in the works. While details remain scarce, this revelation strongly hints at a new 992-generation GT2 RS, a successor to the iconic 991-gen model that last appeared in 2017.

The GT2 badge has a rich history, dating back to the 993-generation of the Porsche 911. Over the years, Porsche has evolved this high-performance variant across multiple generations, culminating in the 991 GT2 RS—a 680 bhp sports coupe that pushed the limits of what a rear-wheel-drive 911 could achieve. While the 992 generation has introduced numerous high-performance models like the GT3, GT3 RS, Turbo, Turbo S, Dakar and S/T, an official GT2 RS variant has yet to surface.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Strong indications of new model

Hints of a new 911 GT2 RS have been surfacing for some time. In 2024, a prototype was spotted at the Nürburgring, disguised under GT3 RS bodywork. Notably, its exhaust note hinted at a turbocharged engine, reinforcing the possibility of a high-output forced-induction powertrain. Additionally, a screenshot was leaked of an online German car buying platform, showcasing €450,000 (approximately ₹4.25 crore) as the price tag of the new gen sports car. The authenticity of the screenshot is debatable at present, but it is pointing towards a debut.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS: What to expect

The previous 911 GT2 RS was powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder, producing 680 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. However, given the rapid advancements in supercar performance over the last few years, the next GT2 RS is expected to exceed 739 bhp, making it the most powerful 911 to date. Porsche has already stated that its new 911 flagship will "raise the bar even further"—a clear indication that the upcoming GT2 RS will redefine performance benchmarks for the iconic sports car.

