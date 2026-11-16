Porsche Mission S supercar spotted at Nürburgring

It's been less than a month since Porsche unveiled the Mission S supercar concept globally. Now, the upcoming supercar, which is slated to be positioned above the Porsche 911 , has already hit the track at the Nürburgring. An Instagram video from jb922_3rs and porsche.gt.br has revealed the Mission S at the track, trailed by a black Mercedes-Benz van with what appears to be camera equipment on the hood. In one pass, it is visible that the van’s side door is slid open.

Porsche Mission S is the next supercar from the German automaker, based on the Mission S supercar concept, designed to be positioned above the Porsche 911.

The clip shows no squealing tyres or wailing engine as the car. This suggests it was not performance testing for the car, but a photoshoot. The Porsche Mission S will come as a mid-engine supercar. It has a distinct rumble that grabs attention easily. However, Porsche is yet to confirm what powers it.

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The Mission S might have a rumoured flat-eight engine, likely to be paired with a battery and electric motor for hybrid tech. In other clips, the car on the track sounds like it's hiding an eight-cylinder powertrain.

The Volkswagen Group-owned sports car manufacturer has received overwhelming feedback on the Mission S. However, the carmaker is yet to share any timeline for the production of the car. The Mission S gave us an idea of what the upcoming supercar will look like. Also, it gave us a hint about the future design philosophy of the automaker.

The Porsche Mission S comes with a design philosophy that has been inspired by models like the 911, 959, 917 and GT1. The design language is called Floating Volumes. Inside the cockpit, the Porsche Mission S comes with analogue dials paired with digital displays. Interestingly, there is no big screen on the dashboard. Speaking of he powertrain, it could come with a manual gearbox, subject to demand from buyers. As Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said, customer demand will define what the company builds on this platform.

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