Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money

The Mahindra Thar remains among the most recognisable lifestyle SUVs on Indian roads, thanks to its rugged design, strong off-road credentials, and broad, cult-like appeal among enthusiasts. Updated for 2025 with new features and subtle styling revisions, the Thar continues to be underpinned by a robust ladder-frame, which now houses a more modern cabin. However, before spending your money on the SUV, there are a few important things worth considering regarding its pricing, off-road hardware, practicality, technology, and safety package.

1. Exterior design

Mahindra updated the Thar in 2025 with revised styling and added features.

The Mahindra Thar was updated in 2025 with subtle design changes to renew its appeal. These include a dual-tone bumper and a body-colour front grille, alongside a washer-equipped wiper and reverse camera. The SUV retains its rugged appeal with its characteristic boxy design featuring flared wheel arches and a 3-door configuration.

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2. Pricing and variants

The entry-level Thar range starts from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but the proper 4x4 variants begin at ₹15.26 lakh (ex-showroom). If off-roading is genuinely something that you are interested in and do every now and then, the 4WD system with low-range transfer case and shift-on-the-fly capability makes sense. But for buyers who mainly drive in cities or on highways, the rear-wheel-drive variants may prove to be sufficient while saving a considerable amount of money.

3. Updated tech suite

The biggest upgrade is the new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a crisp, modern unit borrowed from its bigger sibling, the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

The 2025 facelift introduces several upgrades to make the Thar more modern and practical. The SUV gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, updated switchgear, a revised steering wheel inspired by the Thar Roxx, and relocated rear AC vents for improved usability. The SUV also now gets a reverse camera, which addresses one of the key shortcomings of the older model. Features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, roof-mounted speakers, and off-road information displays have been retained.

4. True off-road prowess

What truly separates the Mahindra Thar from most similarly priced SUVs is its off-road hardware. It continues to use a ladder-frame chassis and offers a proper four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing. The suspension setup, generous ground clearance, and robust construction allow it to tackle terrain that the run-of-the-mill crossover cannot manage confidently.

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5. Safety suite

The Mahindra Thar remains among the most capable off-road SUVs in its price bracket

The Thar carries a four-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. As standard, it includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts. Higher up in the range, you get features such as ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold and hill-descent control, rear camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. A roll cage and robust ladder-frame chassis further enhance occupant protection when off-roading.

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