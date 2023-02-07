HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan To Launch A New 7 Seater Mpv Based On Renault Triber In India Soon

Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon

Renault and Nissan are revising their partnership and will be focusing on the Indian market. Some of the key highlights from the partnership is regarding the new vehicles that both brands will be launching in India. Nissan has announced that they will be launching a car that will be based on the Renault Triber which is the most affordable 7-seater MPV in the Indian market. So, it can be expected that Nissan will also launch a new 7-seater vehicle in India in the coming years.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.
Image of Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.
Image of Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.
Image of Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.

The announcements also mention new SUVs for the Indian market. This could be the new-gen Renault Duster which will be the production-spec version of the Dacia Bigster Concept which was unveiled a few years ago. It is expected that the SUV will be offered in 5 as well as 7-seater avatars. Nissan is also expected to offer its version of the new Duster in the Indian market.

Also Read : Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads

Renault and Nissan are also considering A-segment electric vehicles for the Indian market. This is expected to be the electric version of the Kwid. Renault is already selling the Kwid E-Tech in the global market.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

As of now, Renault's portfolio consists of Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The Kiger has been a hit for the manufacturer and is selling quite well in the compact SUV segment which is one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market. The Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Triber whereas the Kwid is the most affordable vehicle in Renault's lineup.

Nissan currently has only Kicks and the Magnite in their portfolio. The Magnite shares the same underpinnings as the Renault Triber. So, the platform, engine and gearbox are the same between both vehicles. Nissan has confirmed that they will be launching the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. They are also evaluating the Qashqai and Juke. So, it is not confirmed whether these two SUVs will make its way to India or not.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Renault Triber Duster
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
Ferrari mulls idea to use rocket thruster for its future sportscar
Ferrari mulls idea to use rocket thruster for its future sportscar
Simple Energy raises $20 million in latest funding round; over 1 lakh bookings
Simple Energy raises $20 million in latest funding round; over 1 lakh bookings
Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon
Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon
How to maximise your electric scooter's range
How to maximise your electric scooter's range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city