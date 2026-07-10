Nissan Tekton ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency revealed

Nissan Motor India has finally launched the Tekton in the Indian market. It is a rebadged version of the Renault Duster. At the launch event, the brand revealed the fuel efficiency figures of all the engine and gearbox combos.

Nissan Tekton mileage

Nissan will offer the Tekton with two engine options. The base T160 engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.4 kmpl.

Then there is the T280 engine. When paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox, it has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.8 kmpl, whereas with the 6-speed DCT, the figure gets a bump to 18.5 kmpl.

Nissan Tekton specs

The smaller engine is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit with a turbocharger. It puts out 100 Ps of max power at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 166 Nm at 2,000-3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Then there is the larger 1.3-litre turbocharged engine but it is a four-cylinder unit. It puts out 163 Ps of max power at 5,250 rpm and a torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Nissan Tekton 0-100 kmph acceleration time

Nissan Tekton can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 12.46 kmpl with the smaller engine whereas the larger engine with the DCT gearbox takes 9.89 seconds. One interesting thing to note is that the manual gearbox with the 1.3-litre engine has the fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 9.51 seconds.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster Spec Comparison: Prices, Variants, Features

Nissan Tekton prices

The prices of the Tekton starts at ₹10.49 lakh and go up to ₹18.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The prices will increase in the future.

Nissan Tekton rivals

Nissan Tekton will go against the Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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