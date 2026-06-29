Nissan Tekton spied undisguised ahead of July 9 debut

Nissan is gearing up to launch its next big car in India, the Nissan Tekton, on July 9. Ahead of its debut, the Nissan Tekton compact SUV has been spotted on the public roads undisguised. The SUV, spied from the rear, looked to be parked on the set of an advertisement shoot with a vehicle with a mounted camera rig standing alongside. This suggests the Japanese carmaker is possibly shooting advertisements for the SUV, which will share some key components with the third-generation Renault Duster.

Tekton will mark Nissan’s return to the Indian compact SUV market, following the discontinuation of the Terrano in 2020.

Nissan has already released a string of teasers and design sketches for its upcoming compact SUV for almost a year now, since the Tekton was first confirmed in March 2025. Upon launch, the Tekton will mark Nissan’s return to the Indian compact SUV market, following the discontinuation of the Terrano in 2020, which was again based on the Duster.

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Nissan Tekton: Looks significantly different from Duster

The Nissan Tekton might be based on the new generation Renault Duster, but the automaker left no stone unturned to make the SUV distinctive from its French sibling. Starting with the front profile, the Nissa Tekton comes with a traditional rectangular front grille with horizontal slats flanked by rectangular headlamps that sport L-shaped LED daytime running lights. There is a sleek light bar spanning the width of the grille, along the upper edge. The front bumper looks chunky and sports silver trim. The Tekton nomenclature is prominently scrawled across the leading edge of the bonnet.

Moving to the back, the Nissan Tekton gets revised lighting elements with different internals, as compared to the Duster. However, the lightbar design looks similar to the Renault SUV. The panel, housing the registration plate, is finished in body colour, as compared to the black one in the Duster. The rear bumper features a more squared-off design strategy compared to the Duster.

Inside the cabin, the Tekton will come with some differences in terms of shape and styling of the dashboard, including the use of different trim inserts and colour pallets as compared to the Renault Duster.

Nissan Tekton: Mechanically, same under hood

Mechanically, the upcoming Nissan Tekton is set to share the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options as the Renault Duster. The latter will get manual and automatic gearbox options. A strong hybrid could also follow suit once the Duster hybrid is launched during the festive season.

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