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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Reveals Arai Certified 19.41kpl Fuel Efficiency For Duster Turbo Tce 100

Renault reveals ARAI-certified 19.41kpl fuel efficiency for Duster Turbo TCe 100

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2026, 21:56 pm
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  • Renault has revealed the Duster Turbo TCe 100's ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.41kpl, making it the most economical powertrain in the SUV's range.

Renault Duster Techno TCe100 Image
Renault Duster Techno TCe100
Renault Duster Techno TCe100 Image
Renault Duster Techno TCe100
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Renault has revealed the certified fuel-efficiency figure for the new Duster Turbo TCe 100, with the compact SUV delivering an ARAI-rated 19.41kpl. The figure makes the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version the most economical powertrain in the new-generation Duster line-up announced so far.

The mileage claim puts the smaller turbo-petrol engine ahead of the Duster's larger 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. For reference, the 1.3-litre manual variant is rated at 17.75kpl, while the dual-clutch automatic version offers a claimed 18.45kpl.

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Renault offers the Turbo TCe 100 engine across the Authentic, Evolution and Techno variants of the Duster. Prices for these trims range from 10.49 lakh to 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Renault files Bridger design patent, hints at upcoming sub-4 metre SUV

1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Duster Turbo TCe 100 is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Renault says the powertrain has been specifically tuned to work with the SUV's new RGMP architecture, balancing performance with efficiency.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2026, 21:56 pm IST

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