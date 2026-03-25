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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed For Turbo Variants

New Renault Duster fuel efficiency figures revealed for turbo variants

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2026, 15:10 pm
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  • Renault India has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the new Duster’s Turbo TCe 160 engine.

Renault Duster side
Renault has released mileage figures for the new Duster SUV with the 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160 engine, delivering up to 18.45 kmpl
Renault Duster side
Renault has released mileage figures for the new Duster SUV with the 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160 engine, delivering up to 18.45 kmpl
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Renault India has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Renault Duster after its market launch. The certification applies to variants powered by the Turbo TCe 160 powertrain, which returns 18.45 kmpl with the dual-clutch automatic transmission and 17.75 kmpl with the six-speed manual gearbox.

The Turbo TCe 160 is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, positioned as the core offering within the 2026 Duster line-up. This engine produces 163 PS and 280 Nm and will be offered with both manual and DCT gearbox options. The carmaker stated that the engine employs high-pressure fuel injection and friction-reducing components to improve efficiency while maintaining performance.

Renault Duster rear
Renault Duster also comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a 1.8-litre strong hybrid option that is currently sold out, with new units to release during the festive season
Renault Duster rear
Renault Duster also comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a 1.8-litre strong hybrid option that is currently sold out, with new units to release during the festive season

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Alongside the 1.3-litre unit, Renault also offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 PS and 160 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. A strong, E-Tech hybrid powertrain based on a 1.8-litre petrol engine is also part of the lineup, and it delivers a combined output of 160 PS.

Although the initial batch has sold out, Renault will bring more units for a Diwali 2026 release.

Renault Duster returns to India

Renault Duster
The Renault Duster is based on the third generation of the SUV sold globally under the Dacia badge, carrying India-specific changes such as a more upmarket interior with premium features
Renault Duster
The Renault Duster is based on the third generation of the SUV sold globally under the Dacia badge, carrying India-specific changes such as a more upmarket interior with premium features

The new-generation Duster marks the return of the nameplate to the Indian market after it was discontinued in 2021. The model is based on the third-generation Duster sold internationally under the Dacia brand, and it carries India-specific upgrades, including a more upmarket interior and feature set.

Inside, the SUV adopts a revised cabin layout with a focus on digital interfaces and added equipment. It is expected to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google-based services, along with wireless smartphone connectivity. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster will also be offered. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting.

The Renault Duster is priced from 10.49 lakh on our shores, while R-Pass buyers are offered a lower starting price of 10.29 lakh. Variants with the Turbo TCe 160 engine start at 12.99 lakh, or as low as 12.69 lakh with the R-Pass. All prices are ex-showroom.

Renault Duster: Price table (ex-showroom)

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Turbo TCe 100 MT 10.49 lakh 11.69 lakh 13.49 lakh
Turbo TCe 160 MT 12.99 lakh 14.49 lakh 15.29 lakh 16.99 lakh
Turbo TCe 160 DCT 14.49 lakh 15.89 lakh 16.69 lakh 18.49 lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2026, 15:10 pm IST
TAGS: mileage

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