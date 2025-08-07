HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Gets New Metallic Grey Colour Scheme

Nissan Magnite gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2025, 09:31 am
  • In addition to launching the Kuro Edition of the Magnite, the brand has also added a new colour scheme.

The new Grey colour scheme is only available on few variants of the Magnite.
Nissan Motor India has silently added a new colour scheme to the Magnite. It is called Metallic Grey. The new colour shade is not available across all variants of the sub-4 metre compact SUV. It is available only on Tekna, Tekna+ and N Connecta variants.

Other colours of the Magnite on offer are Storm White, Vivid Blue, Flare Garnet Red, Sunrise Copper Orange, Onyx Black and Blade Silver.

Nissan launches Magnite Kuro Edition

Nissan Motor India has introduced the 2025 Magnite Kuro Edition, a striking all-black variant of its popular subcompact SUV. Priced at 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this special edition is now available for booking at Nissan dealerships nationwide for a token amount of 11,000. Buyers can choose from the full range of engine and transmission options offered with the Magnite lineup.

The Kuro Edition stands out with its deep Onyx Black exterior finish and a host of dark-themed styling elements. These include a piano black front grille, resin black front and rear skid plates, gloss black roof rails, black door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A ‘Kuro’ badge beneath the Magnite logo on the fender and blacked-out LED headlamps further enhance the SUV’s stealthy aesthetic.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition
The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition gets a piano-black finish on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, and an Onyx Black paint scheme
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition
The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition gets a piano-black finish on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, and an Onyx Black paint scheme

Inside, the Kuro Edition features an all-black cabin with piano black accents on the gear shift console, steering wheel insert, sun visors, and door trims. Nissan has also equipped this variant with a Sable Black wireless charger as standard, while a stealth-inspired dash camera is offered as an accessory.

Built on the N-Connecta trim, the special edition comes loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys premium audio setup, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), ensuring a blend of style and comfort for everyday drives.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in GNCAP crash test: Top 5 safety features it gets

What is the price of the Nissan Magnite?

The Magnite is priced between 6.14 lakh and 11.76 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine specifications of the Nissan Magnite?

The Nissan Magnite is available with two engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The second option is a more powerful 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, producing 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices vary by engine — the naturally aspirated unit is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT, while the turbocharged version is available with a 5-speed manual and a torque converter automatic. Additionally, customers can opt for a CNG kit, which is available as a dealer-installed accessory.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2025, 09:31 am IST

