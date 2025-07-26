Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in GNCAP crash test: Top 5 safety features it gets
Nissan Magnite was recently tested by the Global NCAP crash test. It scored 5 stars in adult occupant protection and 3 stars in child occupant protection. The Magnite has become the first vehicle tested under the current Global NCAP protocols in South Africa to be awarded a 5-star adult safety rating. Here are the top five safety features that the Nissan Magnite comes with.
6 airbags
Magnite’s latest variants now come equipped with six airbags, covering front and side-impact protection—ensuring a dramatic improvement over earlier models with just two airbags. This upgrade played a key role in the SUV achieving a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Every variant features ESC/VDC, which monitors vehicle dynamics in real-time and adjusts braking to individual wheels during sudden maneuvers or slippery surface conditions—helping prevent rollovers and skid loss.
Traction Control System (TCS), Brake Assist & Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Traction Control System prevents wheel spin during acceleration, especially on low-grip surfaces. Brake Assist (HBA/BA) delivers increased braking pressure in emergency scenarios to reduce stopping distance. Hill Start Assist prevents the vehicle from rolling backward when starting on an incline—all features now offered across the lineup.
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) & Seatbelt Alerts
TPMS continually monitors tyre inflation and alerts the driver to under-inflation, helping prevent tyre-related issues and maintaining driving stability. Additionally, front-seat seatbelt reminder systems ensure occupants buckle up before driving begins—standard across all models.
360° Around-View Camera & ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
On higher-spec variants, a 360-degree camera (Around-View Monitor) offers a bird’s-eye perspective of the surroundings—enhancing safety during low-speed maneuvers and parking. ISOFIX child seat mounts are also available in top trims, improving child occupant safety and securing car seats with ease
