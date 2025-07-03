Nissan Magnite CNG now available in six new states via dealer retrofitted kits

Nissan Motor India has announced the Phase 2 rollout of the CNG retrofitment kit on the Magnite SUV. The Nissan Magnite CNG will now be available in six new states including Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. The CNG kit is retrofitted on the Magnite and will be available for purchase at Nissan’s authorised dealerships in these states.

The Nissan Magnite CNG is available in six new states taking the total count to 13 across India. The CNG kit is retrofitted at the dealership level by government-authorised fitment centres.

Nissan Magnite CNG: Availability

The Nissan Magnite CNG was launched in May this year and sales began in seven states first - namely Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. The second phase expands the availability to a total of 13 states pan India, while the automaker is working on the third phase of expansion to make the alternative fuel option more accessible on its only car sold in India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Triber 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Nissan Magnite CNG launched at ₹6.89 lakh, but there's a catch. Check details

The Nissan Magnite CNG uses a CNG retro-fitment kit sourced from Motozen. These kits are homologated and compliant with local regulations and safety standards

Speaking about the expansion, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Nissan Magnite continues to be a key growth driver for us in India, and we’re committed to expanding its relevance in line with evolving customer needs. The Phase 2 rollout of our CNG retrofitment option reflects both the growing demand for cleaner mobility and our intent to offer credible, high-quality alternatives without compromising on the core strengths of the Magnite. With government-certified kits, authorised fitment, and extensive dealer network, this initiative enhances the Magnite’s value proposition while reinforcing our focus on accessible, sustainable solutions."

Nissan Magnite CNG: Price & Specifications

The CNG version is available with only the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine across six variants. The Magnite CNG is priced from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the retrofitment kit, commanding a premium of ₹75,000 over the pure-petrol version. These CNG kits are retrofitted at the dealer level, and sourced from Motozen, government-approved third-party vendor. Nissan says the installation will take place at government-authorised fitment centres using a homologated kit compliant with local regulations and safety standards.

The automaker is offering a company warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km on the CNG kit components. It also gets a usable boot with a cargo capacity of 336 litres. Furthermore, Nissan says the customer feedback and third-party tests have indicated enhanced fuel economy with the Magnite CNG over the pure-petrol version. However, the automaker has not shared fuel efficiency numbers.

Nissan Magnite CNG: Rivals

The Nissan Magnite CNG competes against a host of offerings including the Renault Kiger CNG, Hyundai Exter CNG, Tata Punch CNG, as well as the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG options.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: