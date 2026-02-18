Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber spec comparison: what’s different?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Japanese automaker Nissan recently launched its B-segment three-row seven-seater MPV, the Gravite, in India. It marks the first affordable, budget-friendly car from Nissan after the launch of the Magnite. Not only that, but the Gravite is the third car in Nissan’s portfolio, including the Magnite and X-Trail. The Nissan Gravite, however, competes directly with its French counterpart, the Renault Triber, from which it takes its body design, owing to the partnership between Nissan and Renault.
Let’s see how the Nissan Gravite would fare against its immediate rival, the Renault Triber:
The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an EZ Shift AMT transmission. The Renault Triber is also powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission.
The Gravite does not get the 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT, which is the same case for the Renault Triber.
The Nissan Gravite measures 3,987 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,644 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. Additionally, the Gravite boasts a ground clearance of 182 mm.
The Renault Triber, on the other hand, measures 3,985mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. Notably, the ground clearance of the Renault Triber is 182 mm.
The Nissan Gravite gets LED DRLs with a chrome strip connecting both headlamps. In addition to that, the chrome lettering of ‘GRAVITE’ on the hood, which boasts lines and creases, makes it look aggressive. The front also boasts a honeycomb grille, making it look modern. Additionally, the lower part of the bumper boasts C-shaped chrome inserts, surrounding the fog lamps, giving the MPV a slight SUV-like stance. On the rear, the Gravite boasts LED taillamps with a chrome strip in between. In addition to that, the Nissan logo sits in the middle of the chrome strip. Bold, C-shaped elements continue to be seen on the rear bumper, much like the front. The side profile gets a black cladding above the wheel arches, black elements at the bottom of the door with Gravite branding.
The Renault Triber, on the other hand, boasts a front grille which features vertical slats in place of three horizontal slats on the outgoing model. Furthermore, the MPV features a dual-tone paint job, much like the outgoing model; however, the door handles are blacked out instead of chrome. In addition to that, a new grille, a sculpted new hood, a refreshed bumper, new sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED fog lamps. The new Triber further boasts a redesigned rear bumper, updated LED tail lamps, a new skid plate, and a taillamp connecting embellisher.
The Nissan Gravite boasts a dual-tone black-and-beige interior, an 8-inch digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and physical buttons for controlling the AC, among others. Not only that, but the Gravite also gets an upper glovebox, a lower cooled glovebox, a 12V power outlet for the second row, all power windows, front and rear speakers, a rear parking camera with projection guidelines, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and cruise control, among others.
The Renault Triber, much like the Nissan Gravite, gets a dual-tone black-and-beige interior. In addition to that, the interior of the Triber is extremely similar to the Gravite, which gets an 8-inch digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and physical buttons for controlling the AC, among others. Not only that, but the Gravite also gets an upper glovebox, a lower cooled glovebox, a 12V power outlet for the second row, all power windows, front and rear speakers, a rear parking camera with projection guidelines, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and cruise control, among others.
The Nissa Gravite has been launched at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,001 customers, while the Renault Triber has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.76 lakh.
