Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber spec comparison: what’s different?

Japanese automaker Nissan recently launched its B-segment three-row seven-seater MPV, the Gravite, in India. It marks the first affordable, budget-friendly car from Nissan after the launch of the Magnite . Not only that, but the Gravite is the third car in Nissan’s portfolio, including the Magnite and X-Trail . The Nissan Gravite , however, competes directly with its French counterpart, the Renault Triber , from which it takes its body design, owing to the partnership between Nissan and Renault .

Let’s see how the Nissan Gravite would fare against its immediate rival, the Renault Triber:

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Engine

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an EZ Shift AMT transmission. The Renault Triber is also powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission.

The Gravite does not get the 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT, which is the same case for the Renault Triber.

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Dimensions

The Nissan Gravite measures 3,987 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,644 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. Additionally, the Gravite boasts a ground clearance of 182 mm.

Nissan Gravite exterior

The Renault Triber, on the other hand, measures 3,985mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. Notably, the ground clearance of the Renault Triber is 182 mm.

Renault Triber exterior

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Exterior

The Nissan Gravite gets LED DRLs with a chrome strip connecting both headlamps. In addition to that, the chrome lettering of ‘GRAVITE’ on the hood, which boasts lines and creases, makes it look aggressive. The front also boasts a honeycomb grille, making it look modern. Additionally, the lower part of the bumper boasts C-shaped chrome inserts, surrounding the fog lamps, giving the MPV a slight SUV-like stance. On the rear, the Gravite boasts LED taillamps with a chrome strip in between. In addition to that, the Nissan logo sits in the middle of the chrome strip. Bold, C-shaped elements continue to be seen on the rear bumper, much like the front. The side profile gets a black cladding above the wheel arches, black elements at the bottom of the door with Gravite branding.

The Renault Triber, on the other hand, boasts a front grille which features vertical slats in place of three horizontal slats on the outgoing model. Furthermore, the MPV features a dual-tone paint job, much like the outgoing model; however, the door handles are blacked out instead of chrome. In addition to that, a new grille, a sculpted new hood, a refreshed bumper, new sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED fog lamps. The new Triber further boasts a redesigned rear bumper, updated LED tail lamps, a new skid plate, and a taillamp connecting embellisher.

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Interior

The Nissan Gravite boasts a dual-tone black-and-beige interior, an 8-inch digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and physical buttons for controlling the AC, among others. Not only that, but the Gravite also gets an upper glovebox, a lower cooled glovebox, a 12V power outlet for the second row, all power windows, front and rear speakers, a rear parking camera with projection guidelines, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and cruise control, among others.

Nissan Gravite interiors

The Renault Triber, much like the Nissan Gravite, gets a dual-tone black-and-beige interior. In addition to that, the interior of the Triber is extremely similar to the Gravite, which gets an 8-inch digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and physical buttons for controlling the AC, among others. Not only that, but the Gravite also gets an upper glovebox, a lower cooled glovebox, a 12V power outlet for the second row, all power windows, front and rear speakers, a rear parking camera with projection guidelines, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and cruise control, among others.

Renault Triber interiors

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Price

The Nissa Gravite has been launched at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,001 customers, while the Renault Triber has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.76 lakh.

