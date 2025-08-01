Nissan drops new teaser: Is this the upcoming Renault Triber-based 7-seater MPV?

Nissan Motor India has dropped a new teaser about something under development, and it is expected to be the upcoming Renault Triber-based MPV. The Japanese carmaker had earlier announced that it is working on a new B-segment MPV as part of its future portfolio in India and it is expected to launch in 2026 with an official debut later this year.

The teaser does not reveal any details about the upcoming MPV, and much of what is currently known was announced earlier this year. This three-row seven-seater will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber. Nissan will, however, position it as a standalone model rather than a simple rebadge, bringing a distinct design and interior.

Nissan B-MPV: Design and features

The first of the upcoming cars from Nissan will be a seven-seater B-MPV based on the Renault Triber, while carrying a unique design.

Nissan’s MPV appears to carry over similar design elements seen on the recently-launched Renault Triber facelift, while bringing a distinct look that sets it apart. It is likely to retain the new grille and headlamp design, but will offer a larger front bumper with C-shaped elements flanking the lower grille. The rear-end is expected to sport a tweaked set of LED taillights, and the MPV will come with a new set of alloys and roof rails.

The interior has not been revealed yet, but Nissan is highly likely to carry over all the recent upgrades with the facelifted Triber while offering a different style. The upcoming MPV is expected to be offered with the new digital console and infotainment system seen on the Renault model, while retaining the practical seven-seater layout.

Nissan B-MPV: Powertrain

The MPV is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that powers the Triber. This petrol unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and can be mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT.

Nissan India’s upcoming product pipeline:

Based on the same platform, both the Nissan MPV and the compact SUV will have distinct styling

With the official debut of the Nissan MPV just around the corner, the carmaker’s upcoming product pipeline reaches a total of four new models. These include a five-seater and a seven-seater C-SUV alongside a mass-market EV. Nissan has stated that the B-MPV, as well as the five-seater C-SUV, are currently in the pre-production phase, and both will be launched in 2026.

The C-segment SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform that underpins the Renault Duster and is positioned to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Nissan will follow it up with a premium seven-seater SUV to be based on the Dacia Bigster, a stretched-out variant of the Duster.

