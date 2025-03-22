All automakers hiking car prices from April 2025 onwards

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2025

With the new financial year (FY2026) set to begin in April, several automakers have announced price hikes for the new year 

Maruti Suzuki - India’s largest carmaker will increase prices from April but is yet to specify the exact quantum of the hike

Tata Motors - The automaker will increase prices by up to 3% across its ICE and EV range 

Kia - The South Korean carmaker will hike prices by up to 3% 

Hyundai - The automaker will also increase prices by up to 3% across its range

Honda - The Japanese carmaker did not specify the quantum of the hike but it will affect all models including the Amaze, City, and Elevate

Renault - The French automaker will increase prices by up to 2% on the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger 

Mahindra - The Indian auto giant will hike prices across its SUV range comprising electric and ICE models 

BMW & MINI - The luxury car brands will increase prices across their respective model range by up to 3%
