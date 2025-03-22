All automakers hiking car prices from April 2025 onwards

With the new financial year (FY2026) set to begin in April, several automakers have announced price hikes for the new year
Maruti Suzuki - India’s largest carmaker will increase prices from April but is yet to specify the exact quantum of the hike
Tata Motors - The automaker will increase prices by up to 3% across its ICE and EV range
Kia - The South Korean carmaker will hike prices by up to 3%
Hyundai - The automaker will also increase prices by up to 3% across its range
Honda - The Japanese carmaker did not specify the quantum of the hike but it will affect all models including the Amaze, City, and Elevate
Renault - The French automaker will increase prices by up to 2% on the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger
Mahindra - The Indian auto giant will hike prices across its SUV range comprising electric and ICE models
BMW & MINI - The luxury car brands will increase prices across their respective model range by up to 3%