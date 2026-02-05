Nissan Gravite: 5 things to know ahead of February 17 launch

The Nissan Gravite will be introduced on February 17 as part of the Japanese carmaker’s renewed India strategy, and it will be slotted into the affordable MPV segment alongside the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga , Toyota Rumion , and Renault Triber . Built on the same underpinnings as the Triber, the Gravite will play a key role in Nissan’s planned resurgence in India. The three-row MPV will be the first model from Nissan’s upcoming volley of launches and is claimed to have been developed on our shores to cater to Indian buyer requirements. With the official unveiling right around the corner, here’s a look at five key things you should know about the Gravite MPV:

Distinctive exterior design:

Teasers suggest a bolder design for the Gravite, with a new grille, revised lighting elements and fresh alloy wheels

The Gravite may be based on the Triber, but Nissan has confirmed that it will carry a revised design language that sets it apart visually. Teaser images have so far shown a hefty front grille with a honeycomb pattern, and a thin chrome strip joining the LED headlamps and slim DRLs. The taillights feature a revised design as well, while chunky bumpers take up both ends with C-shaped inserts. The tailgate wears bold ‘Gravite’ lettering and the MPV comes riding on new alloy designs. Nissan is further expected to launch the Gravite with a unique colour palette.

Tech suite and safety systems:

On the tech front, the upcoming Gravite is largely expected to mirror the updated Renault Triber’s feature list, including the 8-inch infotainment and 7-inch digital cluster with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expected creature comforts include push-button Start/Stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control, among others.

The safety suite is expected to offer 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, as well as hill driving aids, parking sensors, rearview camera, ISOFIX mounts, and more.

Triber-based underpinnings:

The Nissan Gravite will be built on the same CMF-A platform that the Triber is based on, and as such, will likely match the French MPV in dimensions. The Triber’s sub-4m dimensions allow for a compact on-road footprint for ease of manoeuvrability, while maintaining decent cabin space with three rows of seating. Although exact dimensions may vary, the Gravite will likely follow suit.

Engine and performance:

Gravite engine options could include a 1.0-litre NA petrol, with a turbo-petrol also under consideration

Nissan remains tight-lipped about technical specifications for now, but the Gravite will likely carry the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT. The power unit delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, but lacks punch at the top end. However, it is speculated that the Kiger’s turbo-petrol may be carried over to the upcoming Nissan MPV. Based on the same 1.0-litre unit, this engine makes around 100 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and should be ideal for a vehicle of this size.

Price and positioning:

The most accessible MPV in India is currently the Renault Triber, priced between ₹ 5.76 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gravite is expected to be priced within this range, but Nissan may offer it with much lower introductory pricing, which will last for a limited time period. In that case, the Gravite could become the most affordable MPV at launch.

