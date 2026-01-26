Nissan Gravite MPV colour options revealed ahead of February launch

Nissan has taken the wraps off key details of its upcoming Gravite MPV ahead of its official unveiling scheduled for February. A newly released teaser video has now revealed the exterior colour options, giving us a clearer picture of what will be Nissan’s first MPV for the Indian market.

Nissan Gravite: Exterior colour options revealed

The video confirms that the Nissan Gravite will be offered in five paint shades. These include a distinctive teal colour, which appears to be the hero shade, along with more conventional options such as white, silver, black and grey. Nissan seems keen to give the Gravite a separate visual identity, despite its shared roots with the Renault Triber.

Nissan Gravite: Design updates

While the Gravite is based on the Triber, Nissan has gone the extra mile to give it a noticeably different look. Up front, the MPV features horizontally placed LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp units. The grille gets a prominent horizontal chrome slat, while the bonnet proudly displays the Gravite lettering.

At the rear, the MPV sports split tail-lamps connected by a horizontal trim across the tailgate. The Gravite badge sits here as well, mirroring the design theme seen at the front. Overall, the styling looks upright and modern, helping it stand apart from Nissan’s current India lineup.

Nissan Gravite: Expected engines

Nissan is yet to reveal the technical specifications, but the Gravite is expected to share its powertrain options with the Renault Triber. This means a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

While this setup is adequate for city use, it lacks strong highway performance. There is hope, however, that Nissan could also offer the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen on the Renault Kiger. With around 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, this engine would be a far better fit for an MPV of this size.

Nissan Gravite: Platform and dimensions

The Nissan Gravite will sit on the CMF-A platform, the same architecture that underpins the Renault Triber. As a result, it is expected to closely match the Triber’s sub-4-metre footprint, offering a well-packaged cabin while remaining easy to drive and park in city conditions. Exact dimensions will be confirmed closer to launch.

Nissan Gravite: Interior tech and features

Inside, the Gravite is likely to mirror the Triber’s feature set. Expect an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, both supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other anticipated features include push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control.

Nissan Gravite: Safety

On the safety front, the Gravite is expected to come well-equipped. Likely features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start assist, parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

What’s next for Nissan in India?

Beyond the Gravite, Nissan has confirmed two more models for India. The first is a new mid-size SUV called the Tekton, which is set to be officially unveiled next month. Following that, a seven-seater SUV based on the Tekton is planned for launch in 2027.

With the Gravite, Nissan is finally stepping into the MPV space in India, and its February debut should reveal whether it can carve out a niche in this highly competitive segment.

