Renault Triber facelift launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Renault India is all set to bring a comprehensive update to the Triber MPV on July 23, 2025, six years since it first hit the market. The Renault Triber facelift will get an exterior and interior redesign, while we could see more features, and possibly a revision to the powertrain as well. With the launch just a day away, here’s what you can expect from the Triber facelift.

Renault Triber Facelift: Revised Styling

Renault will retain the same body shell on the Triber facelift, but the latest teaser images reveal a comprehensive restyle to the front and rear. Expect the new Triber to look more premium with the latest revision. Styling changes are likely to include the new grille with three-dimensional diagonal slats. The rear sports smoked taillights and blacked-out trim pieces on the tailgate. Renault has confirmed the new Triber will be the first offering in India from the automaker to feature its new logo. Other changes likely include new restyled headlamps with LED DRLs, new wheel covers, and redesigned bumpers at the front and rear. The ‘Triber’ badge also carries a new font style and has moved to the base of the tailgate.

The 2025 Renault Triber is expected to arrive with more features and trim changes over the current model

Renault Triber Facelift: Updated Interior

The new Triber facelift is expected to retain the seven-seater layout, which has made it so popular, but expect to see new fabric upholstery on the seats, along with new trim pieces across the cabin. The feature listed is expected to see a big upgrade with possibly a new touchscreen infotainment system, and a revised digital console as well. Expect to see new storage spaces and USB charging ports, keeping up with offerings in the same price point.

Renault Triber Facelift: Powertrain

The Triber facelift is expected to carry the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine shared with the Kwid. The motor produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. Customers have been asking for a turbo petrol option given the lacklustre performance of the naturally aspirated mill, but the addition would come at a significant cost.

The Renault Triber is currently priced from ₹ 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect the facelift to get an identical pricing

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected Pricing

Speaking of which, prices for the current Renault Triber start from ₹6.14 lakh for the manual, and ₹8.74 lakh for the AMT. All prices are ex-showroom. Expect Renault to continue with the competitive pricing, and the new range should start from ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber remains the only three-row subcompact MPV, which has given it a significant edge and been one of the more consistent sellers for the manufacturer. The new Triber facelift will mark a new chapter for Renault India as it gears up to bring more offerings to the market by next year.

