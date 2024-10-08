Next-generation Keep Compass teased ahead of global debut this year

Jeep has dropped the first official teaser for the next-generation Compass SUV ahead of its global debut expected towards the end of the year. The second-generation Jeep Compass will arrive in Europe in 2025 making its way to other markets later. The Compass has been a crucial product for Jeep in India and it needs to be seen when the new generation version will make its way here. What we do know is that the new Jeep Compass will arrive with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrain options.

Next-Gen Jeep Compass: What To Expect?

The teaser image reveals the silhouette of the new-gen Jeep Compass. The silhouette is quintessentially Jeep and it won't be surprising to see a boxy and butch design language in line with the brand's bigger models. Do note the upright nose, high shoulder line, squared-off wheel arches and a tapering roofline. The new offering will also be more tech-focused than the outgoing model.

The next-gen Compass will be built on the STLA Medium architecture that will bring a host of powertrain options to the SUV. The American auto giant previously confirmed that the next Compass will have ICE and electric derivatives including hybrid engine options. Globally, the SUV will be positioned between the new Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S and is likely to move slightly up in terms of equipment, features, and price. The SUV is also likely to grow in proportions over the current model.

The Jeep Compass made its global debut in 2016 and India has served as the global production hub for the right-hand drive markets. The RHD Compass is locally produced at the automaker's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. That said, the Compass' India future remains uncertain given the low sales for the premium midsize SUV. Reports also suggest that Jeep India is considering an all-new compact SUV that will be more India-specific based on the Citroen C3 platform. That said, the automaker is yet to confirm details about the same.

