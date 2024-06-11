Jeep Compass gets a price drop. Check new prices

Jeep has dropped the prices of the Compass in the Indian market.
The Sport is now priced at ₹18.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The Longitude variant costs ₹22.33 lakh ex-showroom
The Night Eagle costs ₹26.33 lakh ex-showroom.
The top-end Model S variant is priced at ₹28.33 lakh ex-showroom.
There are no other changes to the Compass.
It is still offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
The engine puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm.
It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.