Jeep Compass gets a price drop. Check new prices

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 11, 2024

Jeep has dropped the prices of the Compass in the Indian market.

The Sport is now priced at 18.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The Longitude variant costs 22.33 lakh ex-showroom

The Night Eagle costs 26.33 lakh ex-showroom.

The top-end Model S variant is priced at 28.33 lakh ex-showroom.

There are no other changes to the Compass. 

It is still offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The engine puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm.

It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
