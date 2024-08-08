Jeep Compass EV to break cover in 2024, launch next year. Will it come to India?

Jeep , the American rugged and off-road SUV brand, is on its way to revamp its brand portfolio within the electric era and is reportedly planning to unveil the all-electric Compass before this year comes to an end. Jeep’s managing director, Kris Cholmondeley hinted In a conversation with UK automotive publication,Auto Express that the company may be looking to slot the mid-size luxury SUV in its electric guise for a 2025 launch in Europe.

The new Compass will reportedly be unveiled in November, as hinted by the managing director and it is expected to be offered in mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully-electric variants. This will ensure that the new Compass plays along with the brand’s ‘Freedom of Choice’ mantra. It is positioned within one of the more popular vehicle segments in the region, and Cholmondeley reportedly expects the new model to be the driving force behind the brand gaining more market share in Europe.

The Compass is going to be based on the STLA Medium architecture, a platform shared by all Stellantis-owned brands and one that is designed specifically for battery electric vehicles. The platform was first introduced in July 2023, and Stellantis claims that, coupled with a performance pack, the platform can deliver 700 km of WLTP driving range. With the standard pack, the platform can generate 500 km of WLTP driving range. The Compass is further expected to feature a ‘Trailhawk’ spec that raises the bar of ruggedness through the roof and pits the car against the likes of the Land Rover Defender.

Jeep's electric future

Jeep’s first electric vehicle was the Avenger launched in 2023. While that was limited to the European market, the American brand is gearing up to send out a volley of electric SUVs in the near future. With this push, Jeep intends to revitalise their brand image within the electric era. While the Compass EV is expected to be released earlier, the Wagoneer S, unveiled recently, is going to be the brand’s first global EV. This electric SUV is based on the STLA Large platform and generates 600 bhp of power and 836 Nm of torque. Jeep claims this SUV will be able to put out 300 km of range on a single charge.

The Wagoneer S is expected to be succeeded by the launch of the Recon model. Inspired by the Wrangler, the Recon is expected to carry over similar traits, such as the removable doors and windows. Jeep is further planning to launch the new Renegade EV for under $25,000 (approximately ₹20.98 lakh) for the European and American markets. An additional electric Gladiator SUV is reportedly in the works and it could potentially take on the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T.

