Tata Harrier EV nearing production. Key features it will offer

Tata Harrier EV is one of the major upcoming models from the homegrown car manufacturer. Likely to debut in the first quarter of 2025, the Harrier EV will come as the Harrier that is currently available with internal combustion engine. Tata Motors has been strengthening its grip in the Indian electric market, where it currently holds about 85 per cent market share. The Harrier EV will come as a key part of that strategy.

The Tata Harrier EV test mules have been already spotted, giving us an idea of what they production version of the electric SUV would look like. Also, these spyshots have given us an idea what would be the features onboard the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

Here is a quick glance at the features of Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

The dashboard layout of the Tata Harrier EV will come with a layout that is identical to that of the ICE version. Some of the key features of the Harrier EV include a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charger, a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, dashboard-mounted speaker, touch-based HVAC panel, electronic parking brake with auto hold, stubby gear selector lever, and a rotary dial for the drive modes. Another noticeable element is the yellow garnish on the dashboard.

Similar to the ICE version of the SUV, the Tata Harrier EV will also come loaded with a large panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround view camera with blind spot monitor, and a Level 2 ADAS suite etc, among others.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

Tata Motors has not revealed anything about the powertrain of the SUV so far. However, considering the Tata Curvv EV now has a battery pack promising a driving range of 585 kilometres, expect the Harrier EV to deliver a range of approximately 600 kilometres on a single charge.

