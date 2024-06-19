Next-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed to make global debut on June 25

The next-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed has finally got a debut date and the British marquee will be unveiling the grand tourer on June 25, 2024. The new-gen Continental GT Speed will be the most powerful road-going car for the automaker and its first hybrid model, with the new powertrain replacing the now-retired W12.

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed will be the first offering from the carmaker to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. The new V8 mill will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque in its new hybrid avatar and the model will have an electric-only range of 80 km from its 25.9 kWh battery pack.

Bentley first launched the Continental GT back in 2002 and the model has been a game-changer for the British automaker

Despite dropping four cylinders off the older engine, the new PHEV version will be more powerful than its predecessor, shaving off 0.4 seconds (3.2 seconds) in the 0-100 kmph runtime. That said, full specifications will be revealed next week.

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed will also pack the latest generation chassis technology including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, electronic Limited Slip Differential, four-wheel steering and 48-volt electric active anti-roll control with new dual-valve dampers.

On the design front, the new Bentley is heavily inspired by limited-run Bacalar and Batur coachbuilt creations. The teaser image and prototypes reveal a larger grille and new oval headlamps with new LED signature DRLs.

Bentley will also reveal a new film on June 25 documenting its recent top-speed record run, albeit unofficial. The company claims the new Continental GT Speed hit a top speed of 335 kmph and the test was conducted at the longest and deepest subsea road tunnel of any kind, the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway. The new generation Continental GT Speed will make its way to global markets later this year while the India launch is likely soon. The luxury grand tourer will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

