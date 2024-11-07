New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed in May 2025

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq made its global debut last year and we now have a timeline for the launch of the premium SUV in India. The new-gen Kodiaq will go on sale by May 2025 and the model will be locally assembled in India, which is good news for prospective customers. Peter Janeba, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, confirmed the development on the sidelines of the new Kylaq subcompact SUV’s global debut.

Peter Janeba revealed that the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq is currently in the testing phase in India with multiple pre-production examples spotted in the past. He further revealed that the local assembly should begin in March 2025, followed by the launch a few weeks later. The Kodiaq will continue to be assembled at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The new-gen Kodiaq is likely to arrive in India with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with an automatic transmission

This means that the current-generation Skoda Kodiaq will remain on sale for a few more months before the brand finally pulls the plug on it in India. The current Kodiaq went on sale in India seven years ago and has been through a midlife facelift, which is currently on sale.

New Skoda Kodiaq: What To Expect

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq builds on the current model updating everything from the exterior, interior, and the feature list. The SUV sports a massive butterfly grille flanked by split LED headlamps on either side. The 2D Skoda logo sits atop with muscular lines on the bonnet. The new Kodiaq continues to retain its boxy profile, while the squared-off wheel arches further add to the rugged look. The rear sports wraparound LED taillights and gets the ‘Skoda’ letting on the tailgate, which is now seen on the new Kylaq as well.

The new Kodiaq gets a 10-inch instrument cluster paired with a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

New Skoda Kodiaq Features

India is likely to get the seven-seater version of the latest-gen Skoda Kodiaq, which will come with a cabin upgrade in the form of a new 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, a freestanding 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and more. The SUV moves the gear selector to behind the steering wheel, instead of the centre console. Other features include massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, and a 15-watt wireless charging box for two smartphones. The new-gen Kodiaq will also come equipped with ADAS.

New Skoda Kodiaq Powertrain

Power on the new Skoda Kodiaq will come from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine tuned for 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV is underpinned by the MQB EVO platform shared with other VW Group cars. Expect the SUV to arrive in the fully loaded L&K trim, but expect more variants to be available at the launch.

The current Skoda Kodiaq retails at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and this would be a good time to bring one home if you are interested. The next-gen model is expected to come with a price bump and is likely to be priced around ₹45-50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kodiaq will take on the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian, and possibly the new Ford Everest (Endeavour) next year.

