Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1 spec comparison: price, engine, features

The entry-level luxury SUV space just got interesting with the launch of the first-ever made-in-India Mini Countryman C , introducing the SUV to its lineup at a sub-50 lakh price point. Additionally, the Mini Countryman C is the most affordable SUV in India from the BMW group. However, now it will compete against its sibling SUV, the X1, which is not a pushover in any aspect. How will it fare against the entry-level BMW SUV? Let’s find out:

The made-in-India Mini Countryman C enters the luxury SUV segment at ₹ 47.50 lakh, undercutting the BMW X1 while offering distinctive styling, modern technology and a turbo-petrol powertrain

Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1: Engine

The Mini Countryman C is powered by a 1.5L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing a peak power output of 153.8 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic transmission, while the BMW X1 is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged inline three engine producing 134.1 bhp and 230 Nm of torque and a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 147.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic transmission,

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Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1: Features

The Mini Countryman C boasts a Mini OS 9 circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system is equipped with wireless smartphone connectivity along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to that, the head-up display (HUD) displays all information directly in front of the driver. Notably, a fisheye camera captures selfies, fun moments and videos with sound inside the cabin.

The BMW X1, on the other hand, boasts dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, cruise control, a panoramic glass roof, a 12-speaker audio system, an automatic start/stop function, and a wireless charging pad, among other features. The X1 is further equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate, and automatic headlights, among others.

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Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1: Price

The locally-produced Mini Countryman C is priced at ₹47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the entry-level SUV from BMW, the X1, is priced at ₹50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The range of the latter goes up to ₹52.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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