2026 Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio, Grecale facelifts revealed

Maserati has unveiled the updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, introducing a comprehensive enhancement programme designed to reinforce the brand’s position within the luxury automotive segment. The launch coincides with the centenary celebrations of Maserati’s Trident emblem and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering a blend of design, elegance, performance, craftsmanship and human-centric technology.

Maserati has refreshed the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio with updated styling, enhanced technology, more powerful V6 engines and improved EV range, marking the centenary of its iconic Trident emblem

2026 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio facelift

Internal-Combustion Models

The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio are still powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine. The Modena variants retain an output of 483 bhp, while the flagship Trofeo versions have received a bump of 39.4 bhp to produce 581.9 bhp. The higher power output comes as a result of higher turbocharged boost pressure as well as a few minor engineering refinements.

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Not only that, but Maserati has also recalibrated the eight-speed automatic transmission across the range to deliver sharper responses and improved drivability. In addition, the company confirmed that it is evaluating hybrid applications for the Nettuno engine as part of its future powertrain strategy, reflecting changing market demands and regulatory requirements.

Maserati GranTurismo Facelift

Folgore Electric Variants

The fully electric Folgore versions continue to utilise a 92.5kWh battery pack and a tri-motor setup comprising two rear-mounted motors and one front-mounted motor. Combined output remains unchanged at 750 bhp. The company, however, states that it has significantly improved efficiency, increasing the claimed driving range to 540 km on a single charge, which is an improvement of 90 km compared with the outgoing model.

The GranTurismo Folgore is capable of reaching a top speed of 325 kmph, while the GranCabrio Folgore achieves a maximum speed of 290 kmph. Across the range, all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension continue to be offered as standard. A newly introduced ‘Country’ driving mode has also been added, increasing ride height by 25 mm at speeds of up to 120 kmph to improve usability on uneven road surfaces.

Exterior Revisions

The facelifted Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio receive a revised front fascia featuring redesigned air intakes and a reworked central splitter, which has been added to improve aerodynamic efficiency while increasing front-end downforce. At the back, the lighting units feature clear-lens elements for a more modern look. Through Maserati’s Fuoriserie personalisation programme, customers can choose from seven new exterior finishes, including Green Jupiter Matte, Blu Denim, Bronzo Lucido, Bronzo Matte, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico. Additional customisation options include new coloured exterior badges and revised exhaust-finish treatments.

Apart from unique wheel designs, the retractable soft-top roof and the absence of rear exhaust outlets, the Folgore variants mirror the appearance of their combustion-powered counterparts.

Maserati GranCabrio facelift

Interior and Feature Upgrades

The interior of the facelifted Maserati GranTurismo and the GranCabrio boasts a new motorsport-inspired steering wheel featuring flat upper and lower sections, dark satin-finish aluminium spokes and optional perforated leather trim. In addition, the digital clock has been redesigned with an octagonal profile, metallic bezel, updated graphics and a new pop-up display function for drive mode changes, whereas the gear selector incorporates premium metal-finished controls. Notably, the steering-wheel-mounted paddles have been updated to include a parking function.

Feature upgrades include a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch climate-control display, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. A new driver-monitoring system has also been added, capable of detecting driver distraction and fatigue to enhance safety.

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2026 Maserati Grecale and Grecale Folgore facelift

The company has not only updated the GranTurismo and GranCabrio but also the Grecale SUV for global markets, introducing design, technology and powertrain enhancements.

Exterior and Interior

The Maserati Grecale gets revised styling, including redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheel designs and additional exterior paint options such as Green Jupiter Matte and Blu Denim.

On the inside, the Grecale features an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen running the latest software, along with new trim finishes and upholstery choices. Buyers will also have access to Maserati’s Officine Fuoriserie customisation programme, which allows extensive personalisation through a broad selection of exterior colours, interior materials, trim finishes and upholstery combinations.

Maserati Grecale facelift

Maserati Grecale: Engine

Maserati has introduced a new 384.6 bhp version of its turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine, available in the Grecale V6 and Modena V6 variants. According to the company, the engine has been calibrated to deliver strong low-end torque and progressive power delivery across the rev range. At the top of the range, the Grecale Trofeo continues to be powered by a 522 bhp V6 engine, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and boast a top speed of 285 kmph.

Maserati Grecale Folgare: Battery and Performance

The all-electric Grecale Folgore, similar to its ICE-powered counterpart, received a series of efficiency improvements. Maserati states that aerodynamic enhancements, revised energy management software and more efficient tyres have contributed to improved driving range. Variants equipped with 20-inch wheels benefit from a range increase of up to 9 km, while versions fitted with 21-inch wheels gain up to 53 km.

Built on a 400-volt architecture, the Grecale Folgore produces 542.4 bhp and offers an improved driving range of up to 580 km on a single charge.

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