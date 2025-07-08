MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in

MG Motor is preparing to launch the MG M9, a full-electric luxury MPV, in India. Known internationally as the MIFA 9, the upcoming model will join a limited set of large MPVs in the country, competing most closely with the Kia Carnival . While the Toyota Vellfire occupies a higher price segment, the M9 and Carnival are likely to attract a similar customer base. Here’s a look at how the M9 compares with the Carnival on paper.

The MG M9 has a length of 5,200 mm, width of 2,000 mm, and height of 1,840 mm, and a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The Kia Carnival is ever so slightly shorter at 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm wide, 1,775 mm high, and a 3,090 mm wheelbase.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Dimensions

The MG M9 has a length of 5,200 mm, width of 2,000 mm, and height of 1,840 mm, and a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The Kia Carnival is ever so slightly shorter at 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm wide, 1,775 mm high, and a 3,090 mm wheelbase.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Euniq 7 84 kWh 84 kWh 605 km 605 km ₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 5 Estate 61.1 kWh 61.1 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.5 kWh 51.5 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The M9 provides slightly greater cabin room on paper with its larger footprint and longer wheelbase. Both cars are mounted on multi-spoke alloy wheels, though the M9 is equipped with 19-inch wheels while the Carnival has an 18-inch setup.

Also Read : MG M9: Here are 5 key things to know before you book the upcoming MPV

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Specs

The MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a single front-mounted electric motor that produces 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It has a claimed WLTP range of 430 km, though real-world range in Indian conditions may vary.

The Kia Carnival, in contrast, uses a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, delivering 190 bhp and 441 Nm through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both vehicles are front-wheel drive.

Given the difference in fuel types—electric vs diesel—the two models cater to different user requirements. The Carnival may suit buyers focused on long-distance usability and fuel availability, while the M9 brings an alternative in the electric segment.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Features

The MG M9 focuses on rear-seat comfort with features like three-zone climate control and second-row ottoman seats offering heating, cooling, and massage functions, all operable via a touchscreen on the armrest. Rear passengers also get individual entertainment screens and a dual-pane Chamois-wrapped sunroof that adds a sense of space.

Up front, the cabin includes a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and touch-sensitive HVAC controls. The floating centre console houses cupholders, a wireless charger, and storage. Both front seats are electrically adjustable with ventilation and 4-way lumbar support.

Also watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

On the safety front, the M9 is equipped with seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, TPMS, and a comprehensive ADAS suite that includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, speed assist, and a 360-degree camera system. While Bharat NCAP results are pending, the model has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

The Kia Carnival is also well-equipped, offering powered seats (without massage), ADAS, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and rear-seat entertainment, though with a smaller sunroof configuration. Both models support 7-seat layouts, and the M9 also offers an 8-seater option globally, though local availability remains unconfirmed.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Price

The Kia Carnival is priced at ₹63.9 lakh (ex-showroom) currently. MG has not released the official price of the M9, although estimates put it around a starting price of ₹65 lakh. Pre-orders for the MG M9 have commenced, with official launch in July 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: