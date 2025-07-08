HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg M9 Vs Kia Carnival: Which Premium Mpv Would You Like To Be Chauffeured In

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The MG M9 has a length of 5,200 mm, width of 2,000 mm, and height of 1,840 mm, and a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The Kia Carnival is ever so slightly shorter at 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm wide, 1,775 mm high, and a 3,090 mm wheelbase.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
View Personalised Offers on
Kia EV9 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

MG Motor is preparing to launch the MG M9, a full-electric luxury MPV, in India. Known internationally as the MIFA 9, the upcoming model will join a limited set of large MPVs in the country, competing most closely with the Kia Carnival. While the Toyota Vellfire occupies a higher price segment, the M9 and Carnival are likely to attract a similar customer base. Here’s a look at how the M9 compares with the Carnival on paper.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Dimensions

The MG M9 has a length of 5,200 mm, width of 2,000 mm, and height of 1,840 mm, and a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The Kia Carnival is ever so slightly shorter at 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm wide, 1,775 mm high, and a 3,090 mm wheelbase.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 5 Estate
BatteryCapacity Icon61.1 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carens Clavis Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Clavis EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.5 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The M9 provides slightly greater cabin room on paper with its larger footprint and longer wheelbase. Both cars are mounted on multi-spoke alloy wheels, though the M9 is equipped with 19-inch wheels while the Carnival has an 18-inch setup.

Also Read : MG M9: Here are 5 key things to know before you book the upcoming MPV

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Specs

The MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a single front-mounted electric motor that produces 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It has a claimed WLTP range of 430 km, though real-world range in Indian conditions may vary.

The Kia Carnival, in contrast, uses a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, delivering 190 bhp and 441 Nm through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both vehicles are front-wheel drive.

Given the difference in fuel types—electric vs diesel—the two models cater to different user requirements. The Carnival may suit buyers focused on long-distance usability and fuel availability, while the M9 brings an alternative in the electric segment.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Features

The MG M9 focuses on rear-seat comfort with features like three-zone climate control and second-row ottoman seats offering heating, cooling, and massage functions, all operable via a touchscreen on the armrest. Rear passengers also get individual entertainment screens and a dual-pane Chamois-wrapped sunroof that adds a sense of space.

Up front, the cabin includes a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and touch-sensitive HVAC controls. The floating centre console houses cupholders, a wireless charger, and storage. Both front seats are electrically adjustable with ventilation and 4-way lumbar support.

Also watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

On the safety front, the M9 is equipped with seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, TPMS, and a comprehensive ADAS suite that includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, speed assist, and a 360-degree camera system. While Bharat NCAP results are pending, the model has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

The Kia Carnival is also well-equipped, offering powered seats (without massage), ADAS, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and rear-seat entertainment, though with a smaller sunroof configuration. Both models support 7-seat layouts, and the M9 also offers an 8-seater option globally, though local availability remains unconfirmed.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Price

The Kia Carnival is priced at 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom) currently. MG has not released the official price of the M9, although estimates put it around a starting price of 65 lakh. Pre-orders for the MG M9 have commenced, with official launch in July 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.