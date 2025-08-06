Mercedes-Benz shares new product offensive, 30 models coming up in 2026-27

Mercedes-Benz is planning a slew of new offerings globally as the brand plans to bring as many as 30 models to the market by 2027. In a document prepared for investors, the German luxury automaker revealed its product offensive strategy, calling it “the biggest product launch program in the history of Mercedes-Benz."

Mercedes-Benz Planning A Product Onslaught In 2026-27

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has already been revealed as part of this future roadmap, while the company has also revealed the CLA Shooting Brake, which will arrive in both ICE and electric drivetrain options. In its presentation, the carmaker revealed it plans to introduce two new entry models. These are likely the new-generation GLA and GLB, which will share their underpinnings with the new CLA.

The presentation by Mercedes-Benz for its investors revealed the future product roadmap

The brand will also roll out mid-cycle facelifts for the C-Class and GLC, as part of the “Core" class, while there will be electric alternatives, including the new GLC Electric set for its global debut in September. The bigger lineup of offerings will be in the top-end segment, with the automaker planning four petrol/diesel cars in 2026 and five in 2027, along with five models in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The updates lined up are likely to include major facelifts for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS. The automaker had previously revealed that the S-Class facelift will see a comprehensive change, going beyond the usual framework of a mid-lifecycle update. The rest of the models remain under wraps for now. That said, we know the carmaker has several new and existing models lined up, including the highly anticipated “Baby G-Class".

The Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept is expected to spawn a super sedan and SUV in the brand's lineup

There will also be AMG-powered models, including a new electric super sedan that was previewed as the GT XX Concept earlier this year. A super SUV sharing the same underpinnings is also likely to arrive at a later date. The brand is also said to be working on a new V8 engine, which should be good for the latest emission norms, as well as more power. All in all, Mercedes has its hands full for the next couple of years, and you can surely expect most, if not all, of these cars to make their way to the Indian market, starting with the new-generation CLA.

