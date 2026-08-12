Mercedes-Benz launches AI-powered vehicle scanner, Service Select in India

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced an AI-powered automated vehicle scanner for service inspections and launched Service Select for cars that are seven years old or more. The company has also inaugurated a new Landmark Cars service facility in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

The XENTRY Vehicle Scanner is claimed to be the first AI-powered automated vehicle scanner introduced by a carmaker in India. It uses a 360-degree high-resolution camera system to record the exterior condition of a vehicle as it passes through the scanner.

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AI scanner automates vehicle inspection

The scanner sends the captured images to the Mercedes-Benz cloud, where AI identifies exterior damage and measures tyre tread depth. The images are automatically anonymised, while the inspection results are added to the workshop order and service report.

Service advisors can access the vehicle’s condition on a tablet, allowing customers to see detected damage and tyre information before approving the required work. Mercedes-Benz says the automated process also reduces paperwork and inspection time. The XENTRY Vehicle Scanner is already used in international markets including Germany, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Turkey.

Mercedes-Benz has also introduced Service Select for vehicles that are seven years old or more. The programme offers up to 25 per cent savings on selected parts, benefits under Mobilio Lite and a two-year warranty on parts. Mercedes-Benz says expert servicing under the programme can also help maintain the residual value of older cars.

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Mumbai facility gets 34 service bays

The new Landmark Cars facility covers around 58,000 sq ft. It has 16 preventive maintenance and general repair bays, nine body and paint bays and nine supporting bays. A 6,000 sq ft spare-parts area and around 95 trained professionals are also part of the facility.

With the new outlet, Mercedes-Benz now has 14 facilities in Mumbai. Across India, the company has more than 90 service touchpoints, over 1,200 service bays and a workforce of more than 4,200 people. Mercedes-Benz India plans to have more than 20 MAR 20X touchpoints by the end of 2026. Franchise partners have committed more than ₹450 crore towards expansion over the next two years.

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