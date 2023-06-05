Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launch: Price expectations

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki is geared up for its biggest launch this year as price of the Jimny SUV is set to be announced in the next couple days. The Jimny, which is seen as the modern day rendition of its popular Gypsy SUV from the past, is a five-door four-seater off-road 4WD lifestyle SUV which will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar in the segment. Maruti will offer the Jimny in two variants - Zeta and Alpha - and sell it through the carmaker's Nexa dealerships. The SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since it made its debut in January this year during the Auto Expo 2023.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2023, 11:58 AM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny will come with 4X4 off-road features as standard in all variants. It will not offer any RWD option like its rival Mahindra Thar.
The Jimny looks bold in appearance, but is smaller in dimension compared to its key rival. It stands 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. The ground clearance of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 210 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,590 mm, and is the only dimension where the SUV scored more than the Thar. The extra wheelbase also transforms into more space inside, especially the boot space which can fit in at least 208 litres of luggage. It can also be expanded to 332 litres with the rear seats folded.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is going to offer the Jimny SUV with only petrol engine. There is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine on offer mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out out 103 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 134.2 Nm. The AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system, which made its debut in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV last year, will be offered as standard feature.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

In terms of safety, Jimny offers six airbags as standard along with brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, Speed Alert, Rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Maruti Jimny SUV has ARAI-certified mileage of more than 16 kmpl, higher than its rival. The automatic version of the SUV offers 16.39 kmpl while the manual versions can run up to 16.94 kms without the need for refuel.

Also Read : 10 features Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets that Mahindra Thar does not have

As far as prices are concerned, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Jimny SUV as a much more affordable lifestyle SUV than Mahindra Thar. Expect the starting price to be around 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which can make it at least 3 lakh more affordable than the base AWD version of Thar and almost at par with the RWD version. The Jimny SUV price could top out around 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 11:58 AM IST
